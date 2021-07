Popcorn is a romantic Telugu drama written and directed by way of Murali Gandham. It options Sai Ronak and Avika Gor within the lead roles. It’s bankrolled by way of Bhogendra Gupta underneath the banner Acharya Creations. Shravan Baradwaj composes the background ratings and song for the movie. Whilst Karthika Nivas does the enhancing paintings. Take a look at the Popcorn film complete forged, songs, trailer, liberate date right here.