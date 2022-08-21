Pope Francis and the dictatorships of 21st century socialism

File photo of Pope Francis speaking on the papal plane after his visit to Canada Jul 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/

The Pope has the triple power of Pastor of the Catholic Church, Supreme Pontiff of the Church, and Head of the Vatican State. The faith of millions of Catholics makes the Pastor, the supreme power over ordained and faithful to the Pontiff, and is the Absolute Monarch of the Vatican. The Pope does politics because he governs public affairs of global scope, and in this context, his relationship, actions and omissions with the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua, asks “Francisco as the Pope of the dictatorships of socialism of the 21st century ”.

The Pope as PASTOR is the spiritual father of the Catholic faithful, the highest authority that must take care of the congregation of believers. This authority is founded on the faith that is “the set of beliefs of a religion”, and that in Catholicism is “the first of the three theological virtues, assent to the revelation of God proposed by the church”.

As PONTIFF, the Bishop of Rome is “the supreme prelate of the Roman Catholic Church” the absolute Head of the ecclesiastical structure that includes all the ordained and the congregation of the faithful. He is the “Head of the general ecclesiastical government”, of a global and private organization.

As HEAD OF STATE, he is the highest authority of the Vatican City State, “the smallest independent state in the world”, born with the Lateran Treaty signed between the Holy See and Italy in 1929. It is an “Absolute Monarchy” and The Pope “as Head of State and Government has full legislative, executive and judicial powers.”

Respect for life, human rights and fundamental freedoms are essential to the principles and values ​​of the Catholic faith, the Catholic Church and the Vatican State. Since the Pontificate of Pope John XXIII (1958-1963), the Catholic Church defends and preaches the contents of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Pope Francis in his “April 2021 prayer intention” stated that “defending fundamental human rights needs courage and determination”.

Francis, the first Latin American Pope, “has been recognized for being one of the main people responsible for renewing diplomatic ties between the United States and Cuba.” In September 2018, Francisco “obtained recognition from both the President of the United States, Barack Obama, and the dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro, for helping to reestablish relations between neighboring countries.” Under the title of “pastoral visit” Pope Francis was in Cuba from September 20 to 22, 2015, which “included a private visit to Fidel Castro.”

One year after the massive protests of July 11, 2021 in Cuba, which continue to be repressed through state terrorism by the dictatorship, Pope Francis was interviewed on Noticias Univisión 24/7 and said nothing about the institutionalized rape of human rights expressed: “I love the Cuban people very much….and I also confess, I have a human relationship with Raúl Castro”….”Cuba is a symbol….”.

In recent weeks, all attention has focused on Pope Francis for his absolute silence regarding the criminal acts of the Nicaraguan dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo with the expulsion of the Missionaries of Charity, persecution, harassment and arrests of religious and Catholic priests including confiscations of media, interventions and destruction of churches and Catholic symbols as consecrated images of religion. All this added to the nearly 200 political prisoners, falsified processes, torture and hundreds of thousands of exiles.

The Castrochavista dictatorship of Nicaragua has been perpetrating state terrorism for years against Nicaraguan citizens applying the Cuban methodology and lately it has concentrated on ordained women, nuns, priests and members of the Catholic curia such as Monsignor Rolando Álvarez. Already in 2019 -in an action clearly favorable to the regime- the Pontiff removed Monsignor Silvio José Báez from Nicaragua in an act described as “forced exile”.

Criticized worldwide for his “shameful silence”, the Pope today expressed his “concern and pain for the situation in Nicaragua” asking for “an open and sincere dialogue” so that “the bases for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found.” A message of support and cover-up for the dictatorship to which it does not point out its crimes in flagrante delicto and puts it at the political level to negotiate with its victims. Regrettable paper in which he did not make reference to the arbitrary arrest of the Bishop of Matagalpa carried out by the dictatorship two days before.

The silence and the declarations in the tone of simple crises and not of crimes against humanity or state terrorism regarding the human rights violations of the dictatorships of the 21st century socialism is constant on the part of Francisco. He does not classify Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia or Nicaragua as dictatorships. The churches in those countries have been deprived of means of communication and educational centers and the religious are permanent victims of the violation of their human rights, but the Pope, the Supreme Pontiff and the Head of State of the Vatican remain silent or present scenarios favorable to opprobrium regimes.

Sin of omission? In the realm of faith and the Pastor. Abandonment of his own in the protection of the Church as Pontiff. Political actions to protect dictatorships as Head of the Vatican State. It is the objective reality of Francis the Pope of the dictatorships of socialism of the 21st century.

* Lawyer and Political Scientist. Director of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy

