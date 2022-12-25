Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and demanded: “Let food be nothing more than an instrument of peace”

Thousands of people gathered this Sunday in San Pedro Square to listen to the Christmas message from Pope Franciswho prayed for war-torn Ukraine, asking that food not be used as a weapon.

The leader of the Catholic Church spoke to the faithful from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican before delivering the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing (to the city and the world).

“Ukrainian brothers live this Christmas in the open or far from their homes because of the destruction of this war. May the minds of those who have the power to silence the guns and end this senseless war be enlightened”, said the 86-year-old pontiff in his speech, broadcast around the world.

“All war causes famine and uses food itself as a weapon. May food be nothing more than an instrument of peace”, he indicated.

“Our time is experiencing a serious lack of peace,” he lamented. Among other conflicts, she mentioned Syria, the Holy Land, the Sahel, Myanmar and Iran, troubled regions for which he wanted “all bloodshed to be avoided.”

Pope’s greeting to the faithful from the balcony overlooking the Plaza (Reuters)

Francis has called for peace since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, condemning the war as he tries to strike a delicate balance with Moscow. Yet he has faced criticism for not being more direct in pointing fingers at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rather, he has focused on the human cost of the war, recently weeping when he prayed for a “tormented” Ukraine. In an interview published in November in the magazine Americaof the American Jesuits, the Argentine prelate denounced the cruelty of the Russian forces in Ukraine, which prompted a formal protest from Moscow.

As to Latin AmericaFrancis asked this Sunday for a “effort to pacify the political and social tensions that affect several countries”. And he added: “I think particularly of the Haitian people who have been suffering for a long time.”

On Saturday night, the Pope led the traditional Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica before some 7,000 people, according to the Vatican.

The Pope at mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (via Reuters)

Using a wheelchair due to knee pain, the pope prayed for “children devoured by wars, poverty and injustice,” and lamented that “men in the world, hungry for power and money, devour in the same way his loved ones, his brothers.

He asked people to “leave the lukewarm warmth of worldliness” and “let us not let this Christmas go by without doing some good.”

Some 4,000 people without tickets watched the ceremony on giant screens set up outside the Basilica, as the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics prepared to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“It is very inspiring to be here with all these people,” he told the AFP Victoria Machado, who traveled to the Vatican with her family from Mexico. “We are happy and moved to see the pope, even when we are outside, and feel this connection with each other,” added the 19-year-old.

Julie, a 50-year-old French administrator, considered the pope “a very humble man, I think he is capable of offering a message of peace and trying to unite people and ease tensions.”

