Pope Francis called the invasion of Ukraine crazy: “The innocent pay for the war”

The Pope described the invasion of Ukraine as crazy: “The innocent pay for the war”

Pope Francisco deplored this Wednesday the “madness” of the war in Ukraineunleashed by Russia six months ago today, a conflict that the innocent are paying for.

“I renew the appeal to implore peace for the beloved people of Ukraine, who have suffered the pain of war for six months. I hope that concrete steps will be taken to end the war and avert the risk of a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia ”, said the pope in greetings to the faithful who have attended the general audience this Wednesday at the Vatican.

Francis reminded the “prisoners, especially those who are in a fragile situation”, and He asked “the responsible authorities to fight for his release”but also mentioned children, refugees and orphans, “both Russians and Ukrainians.”

“I think of the cruelty, of so many innocent people who are paying for the madness, the madness of all parties, because war is madness. The innocent pay for the war”, he underlined, while criticizing the arms dealers, because they are the ones who “win with the war” and “some criminals, who murder humanity”.

Destroyed Russian military vehicles stand on the main Khreshchatyk street in central kyiv as part of Ukraine’s Independence Day celebration, amid Russia’s invasion / August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Finally, reminded other countries that have been at war for a long time, such as Syria or Yemen, and asked for peace for all.

Pope Francis asked for peace for Ukraine on numerous occasions in these months and recently the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See assured that Jorge Bergoglio plans to travel to kyiv before visiting Kazakhstan on September 13although the Vatican for the moment has not confirmed this possibility.

(With information from EFE)