Pope Francis considered that supplying Ukraine with weapons for self-defense is morally acceptable

Pope Francis (REUTERS)

Pope Francis said Thursday that it is morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from the Russian invasion.

Speaking to journalists aboard the plane on which he was returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis He also urged kyiv to be open to a possible dialogue, although it may “smell bad” because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side.

The war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, was the backdrop for the pope’s visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world.

At a 45-minute aerial press conference, a reporter asked if it was morally right for countries to send weapons to Ukraine.

“This is a political decision that can be moral, morally acceptable, if it is made in conditions of morality,” said Francisco, who spoke of the principles of the “Just War” of the Roman Catholic Church, which allow the proportionate use of lethal weapons for self-defense against an aggressor nation.

“Legitimate defense is not only lawful but also an expression of love for the country. He who does not defend himself, he who does not defend something, does not love it. He who defends (something) loves it”said.

Explaining the difference between when it is moral or immoral to supply weapons to another country, Francis said: “It can be immoral if the intention is to cause more war, or to sell weapons or throw away weapons that (a country) no longer needs. Motivation is what largely qualifies the morality of this action.”

File photo: Pope Francis with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky (Gregorio Borgia/REUTERS)

The Pope was asked if Ukraine should negotiate with the country that invaded it and if there was a “red line” to do so. “It is always difficult to understand the dialogue with countries that have started a war (…) It is difficult, but should not be ruled out“, said.

“I would not exclude dialogue with any power that is at war, even with the aggressor (…) Sometimes you have to do a dialogue like this even though it smells bad”, maintained the Pope, who used the Italian word “puzza” (smell or stench).

“(The dialogue) is always a step forward, with an outstretched hand, always. Because otherwise we close the only reasonable door to peace,” Francis said.

(With information from Reuters)

Keep reading:

Russia bombed a Ukrainian dam and flooded Zelensky’s hometown

What Russia’s Military Rollbacks Mean in Nuclear Terms

Putin said that Xi Jinping conveyed his concerns about the progress of the invasion