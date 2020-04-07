Pope Francis decries ‘unjust sentences’ after cardinal George Pell acquitted

Vatican praises Australian cardinal for having ‘waited for the truth to be ascertained’

Pope Francis has recalled the “persecution that Jesus suffered” and has prayed for people who bear “unjust sentences” hours after Australia’s excellent courtroom acquitted cardinal George Pell of child sexual abuse.

The courtroom in Melbourne quashed convictions that Pell sexually assaulted two choirboys throughout the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old former Vatican financial system minister to walk free from jail, ending in all probability probably the most high-profile case of alleged historic intercourse abuse to rock the Roman Catholic church.

Proceed finding out…

