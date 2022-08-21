Pope Francis expressed his concern about “the situation in Nicaragua”, without mentioning the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez

Pope Francis (via Reuters)

Pope Francis expressed this Sunday his concern and pain for the situation in Nicaragua and asked for “an open and sincere dialogue” so that “the bases for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found.”

In an appeal at the end of the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis He made no reference to the arrest this Friday of the bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarezby police officers.

“I closely follow, with concern and pain, the situation that has been created in Nicaragua that affects people and institutions. I would like to express my conviction and my hope that through an open and sincere dialogue, the bases for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found.said the Pope, who until today he had not spoken about the situation in Nicaragua.

The pontiff also asked the Lord that “through the intercession that the Immaculate (as the Virgin is known in Nicaragua) inspire in the hearts of all parties such concrete will”.

Arrest of Rolando Álvarez

Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, both in northern Nicaragua, was arrested this Friday inside the provincial episcopal palace, along with five priests, two seminarians, and a cameraman, after having been 15 days confined.

The National Police, led by Francisco Díaz, President Daniel Ortega’s brother-in-law, confirmed that they carried out an operation at dawn in the episcopal seat of Matagalpa in which they took Álvarez and his collaborators against their will, and then transferred them to Managua.

The capture of Álvarez, preceded by the arrest of three priests, is the most recent chapter in the tense relations between the Nicaraguan Catholic Church and the Sandinistas led by President Daniel Ortega.

The same leader has described as “terrorists” the Nicaraguan bishops who acted as mediators of a national dialogue that sought a peaceful solution to the crisis that Nicaragua has been experiencing since April 2018.

