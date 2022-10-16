Pope Francis extended the consultation on the future of the Church for a year due to the scant participation of Catholics

The process is part of Francis’ long-term goal to make the church more inclusive, participatory and responsive to real-world issues facing ordinary Catholics. (Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Pope Francis has decided to extend a year-long global consultation of ordinary Catholics on the future of the Catholic Church for a year.amid limited lay participation and apparent resistance to his reforms from the hierarchy.

Pope Francis announced on Sunday that the next Assembly of the Synod of Bishopsthe meeting of the ecclesial hierarchy in which issues of interest to the Church are discussed, planned to 2023 now it would be carried out in two stages, one session in October 2023 and a second in October 2024to allow more time to find a way forward.

Francis in 2021 formally opened a two-year consultation process on the issue of “synodality”, or a more decentralized structure of the church with the laity having a greater role. The process is part of Francis’ long-term goal to make the church more inclusive, participatory and responsive to real-world issues facing ordinary Catholics.

As part of the process, the Vatican asked dioceses, religious orders and other Catholic groups to embark on local listening sessions so that ordinary Catholics could talk about their needs and hopes for the church. Episcopal conferences in August reported the results, and an organizing committee recently met near Rome and completed a synthesis document.

It is not the first time that Francis has divided a synodal meeting into two sessions, with a year’s respite between them. He did it for his synod on the family, which took place over the course of two sessions in 2014 and 2015, and resulted in his 2016 document that opened the door to allowing divorced and civilly remarried Catholics to receive Communion. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

But several dioceses and episcopal conferences reported minimal participation. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, for example, reported that 700,000 people participated in the consultation, in a country of 66.8 million Catholics. Many European countries also reported rates of participation below 10%.

Also, many of Francis’s opponents have scoffed at the whole initiative. A prominent critic and former Vatican official, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller of Germany, recently warned that it represented a “hostile takeover” of the church. Others have pointed to a similar ongoing consultation process in Germany that has severely divided the church, amid debate over burning issues such as sexual morality, women in leadership roles and the church’s treatment of LGBTQ Catholics.

Announcing the one-year extension on Sunday, Francis said that the fruits of this first phase had been many “but to reach full maturity, it is necessary that we do not rush things”. Adding another year, she said, would allow for “more extended discernment.”

“I am confident that this decision will lead to an understanding of synodality as a constitutive dimension of the church, and to help everyone to live it as a path of brothers and sisters who bear witness to the joy of the Gospel,” Francis said in his blessing of the Church. noon overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Square. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

The Vatican office that organized the meeting had already extended by several months the deadline to allow ordinary dioceses and episcopal conferences to report. That office said Sunday that the decision to extend the entire process for another year “would encourage more mature reflection for the greater good of the church.”

It is not the first time that Francis has divided a synodal meeting into two sessions, with a year of respite between them. She did it for her synod on the family, which took place over the course of two sessions in 2014 and 2015, and resulted in her 2016 document that opened the door to allowing divorced and civilly remarried Catholics to receive Communion.

“Let the cruel madness of war end”

An excerpt from the forthcoming book by the Pope Francisco, in which considers that “There is never a place for the barbarism of war”for which he launches an appeal to humanity: “I ask in the name of God that an end to the cruel madness of war.”

“I ask in the name of God. Ten prayers for a future of hope”is the title of the work, in which the pontiff reflects on the war, which he considers “the real failure of politics”, while saying “enough” to the production and trade of weapons and calls for the eradication of nuclear weapons.

The war in Ukraine “has exposed the consciences of millions of people in the West to the harsh reality of a humanitarian tragedy that has existed for a long time and in several countries” and “it has shown us the evil of the horror of war,” says the pope, who also mentions the rest of the conflicts in the world in the text published by the Italian newspaper The print.

Francis addresses the “local, national and global authorities”, on which “adequate initiatives to stop the war depend”, to which he asks, “in the name of God” that they also say “enough is enough for the international production and trade of arms”.

and let them be eradicated “nuclear and atomic weapons” on the planet, since their existence “endangers the survival of human life on earth.”

(with information from AP and EFE)

KEEP READING:

Pope Francis warned young people that relying on the phone “stunts desire”

Pope Francis asks the world to learn from history in the face of threats of nuclear war