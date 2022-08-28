Pope Francis marks the future of the Church with the investiture of 20 cardinals

Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican last Wednesday (REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Pope Francis marks the future of the Church with the investiture this Saturday of 20 new cardinals, among them the first Paraguayone more stage in the preparation of your succession.

The 85-year-old Latin American pontiff, who deals with the ailments of age and does not rule out resigning for health reasons, he prepares his succession with the “creation” of 20 new cardinals, 16 of them with the right to vote in the conclave for the election of his successor.

The ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT) in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and Numerous cardinals from all over the world must also attend, since they have been summoned for a parallel and unprecedented two-day meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

It is a particular occasion, officially dedicated to the reform of the pontifical constitutionapproved in March and in force since June 5, but which for many is a luck of preconclaveto take stock of the situation of the Church and get to know each other.

The meeting has also sparked all kinds of speculation, in particular about the pope’s state of healthwho underwent colon surgery in 2021 and suffers from pain in his right knee that prevents him from walking and forces him to move in a wheelchair.

With the investiture of the new cardinals, the first Latin American pope in history proposes as a model for the throne of Peter religious sensitive to social problems, who come from distant lands, where the Church is a minority or is growing.

Religious from Africa, Asia and Latin America

In the list of 16 cardinals under 80 years of age who will become “princes of the church” there is religious from India, Singapore, Mongolia, East Timor.

also stand out three Latin Americans: the archbishop of BrasiliaPaulo Cesar Costa, the one from ManausLeonardo Ulrich, the first cardinal of the Amazon region, and that of AssumptionAdalberto Martínez Flores, who will become the first cardinal of Paraguay.

Among those over 80 who will receive the title of cardinal is the Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal.

those new cardinals “they represent the Church of today, with a strong presence in the southern hemisphere”where 80% of Catholics live, stressed the Vatican expert Bernard Lecomte.

At the end of his eighth consistory, almost one for each year of the papacy, Francis will have elected 83 cardinals out of the current total of 132 electorsthat is almost two thirds.

Robert McElroy, Bishop of San Diego, California, considered a progressive for his positions on gay Catholics and abortion rights. (REUTERS/Remo Casilli)

A determining figure in the event of the election of the popesince it is precisely required the two-thirds majority.

True to his line in favor of a Church less European, close to the forgotten, the pope born in Argentina chose two Africans and five Asiansincluded two indiansconfirming the rise of that continent.

Among the most notable appointments is that of the American Robert McElroybishop of San Diego, in California, considered a progressive for his positions on gay Catholics and abortion rights.

Another emblematic appointment is the italian missionary Giorgio Marengowho works in Mongolia. will be the youngest cardinal in the world at just 48 years old.

Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo will be the world’s youngest cardinal at just 48 years old. (REUTERS/Remo Casilli)

Three future cardinals hold positions in the Curiathe central government of the Church: the British Arthur Rochethe korean Lazzaro You Heung-sik and the spanish Fernando Vergez Alzagapresident of the governorate of the Vatican City State.

Initially appointed, the Belgian Lucas Van Looy80, Bishop Emeritus of Ghent, asked to be dispensed from this title because of criticism of his handling of sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

Europe remains the most represented continent in the College of Cardinals with 40%, ahead of South America and Asia (16% each), Africa (13%) and North America (12%).

