Pope Francis met in Assisi with young economists and businessmen from 100 countries in search of a new development model

Pope Francis speaks as he attends a meeting during his visit in Assisi, Italy, on September 24, 2022 (REUTERS)

The Pope Francisco assured this Saturday, before nearly a thousand young economists and businessmen from 100 countries of the world gathered in Assisi (central Italy), which is necessary”question the development model” current because “the earth burns today” and asked that work be fair for everyone, “the great challenge of our time”.

The pontiff, who flew by helicopter to participate in the conference “Francis’ economy”, an idea of ​​the Pope himself to promote a process of inclusive dialogue and global change towards a new economy, signed a declaration with the young participants in which they commit to creating this new, fairer economic system.

The Pope arrived by helicopter in Assisi (REUTERS / Remo Casilli)

After listening to numerous and emotional testimonies from some young people, such as that of an Italian prisoner who had “restored his dignity” by working in a prison cooperative, Francis asked them to be united to “do great things, even change a huge and complex system like the world economy.”.

He then referred to the world’s inability to “guard the planet and peace”, and before this “ordinary house falling apart”, it is vital”transform an economy that kills into an economy of life”, con “a new vision of the environment and the earth”.

“There are many people, companies and institutions that are doing an ecological conversion. We must move forward along this path, and do more (…) it is not enough to make up, we must question the development model” Francis assured, emphasizing: “The earth burns today, and it is today when we must change”.

For the pontiff, “if we talk about ecological transition but we remain within the economic paradigm of the 20th century, which plundered natural resources and the land, what we do will always be insufficient” and emphasized: “It is time for a new courage to abandon fossil energy sources, to accelerate the development of sources with zero or positive impact”.

Young people from 100 countries of the world participated in “The Economy of Francisco”

Sustainability, he added, is a reality with several dimensions, such as social, because “the pollution that kills is not only carbon dioxide, inequality also mortally pollutes our planet”.

Relations also need to be improved, particularly in the West, where “are increasingly fragile and fragmented” for a “cconsumerism that seeks to fill that void”, and recover spirituality.

The Pope and the attendees signed a declaration in which they commit to creating this new, fairer system

In the city of San Francisco, the saint of the poor, the pope wanted to place poverty at “the center” of this new economy that must “look at the world” from the fragile and vulnerable: “An economy of Francis cannot limited to working for or with the poor. As long as our system produces waste and we function according to this system, we will be complicit in an economy that kills”.

He also gave three instructions: “Look at the world through the eyes of the poorest (…) and that your daily choices do not produce waste”, “do not forget the workers (…) while you create goods and services, don’t forget to create work, good work, work for all”, which he considered “the great challenge of our time and of the future”, and, lastly, turn “bright” ideas into works.

Francisco’s initiative seeks a new development model (REUTERS / Remo Casilli)

And he concluded with a prayer: “Father, we ask your forgiveness for having seriously hurt the earth, for not respecting indigenous cultures, for not esteeming and loving the poorest, for creating wealth without communion” and “bless (…) to these young people, with the will to spend their lives for a great ideal.”

Of the event Nearly 1,000 young people from six continents participated. 3% come from North America and Oceania, 8% from Asia, 10% from Africa, 31% from Latin America and the rest from European countries.

“During the meeting they were divided into 12 Villages or Commissions where I had the honor to participate in the Justice and Agriculture Commission where I felt deeply moved by the testimonies of young people from the African continent who carried out sustainability projects with drinking water in their villages, being their only drinking water source,” he said. Andrew Prietoone of the guests at the event who explained that “Francisco’s economy” is a multicultural space made up of young people from all over the world with the aim of guaranteeing structural transformation processes that change people’s lives.

The three-day event has also had the support of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, CAL, led by Dr. Emilce Cuda, who helped to convene a consistent group of young Latin Americans who will be in Assisi.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Pedro Castillo will visit Pope Francis in October

This was Enrique Alfaro’s visit to Pope Francis in Rome