Pope Francis mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II and recalled her “tireless service for good”

File photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican on April 3, 2014 (REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini)

Pope Francis lamented this Thursday the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96, of which he praised her “tireless service for the good” of her country and her “example of devotion to duty”, while assuring that pray for your son “by now assuming his high responsibilities as king”, with the name of Carlos III.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I offer my deepest condolences to Her Majesty, to the members of the Royal Family, to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”, indicated the pontiff in a telegram addressed to the new sovereign.

“I willingly join all those who mourn her loss in praying for the eternal rest of the late Queen and in paying tribute to his life of tireless service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, his example of devotion to duty, his firm testimony of faith in Jesus Christ and his firm hope in his promises”, he added.

In the message, in English, Francisco also sent his best wishes to the new king.

“Commending your noble soul to the merciful goodness of our Heavenly Father, I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God sustain you with His unfailing grace as you now assume your duties. high responsibilities as King.

And he concluded: “On you and all those who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke a abundance of divine blessings as a token of comfort and strength in the Lord.”

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at the Scottish castle of Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. Prince Charles is already the new king and will remain at Balmoral Castle with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, until returning to London tomorrow.

During the 70 years that his reign lasted, Elizabeth II visited four Pontiffs in the Vatican: to John XXIII, in 1961; to John Paul II, three times, in 1980, 1982 and 2000; to Benedict XVI, in 2010; and Francis in 2014. She also met Pius XII in person, when she was still Princess Elizabeth in 1951. Her reign spanned seven Popes, but she did not meet Paul VI or John Paul I.

With information from EFE

