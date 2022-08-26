Pope Francis’ phrase about the Russian invasion that outraged kyiv

Pope Francis spoke of the death of Daria Dugina

A phrase from Pope Francisco provoked the anger and indignation of Ukraine. It was while mourning the death of Daria Duginathe daughter of Alexander Duginideologue of Vladimir Putin, who ordered the bloody invasion on February 24 with many of the arguments that the Russian philosopher exposed throughout his career. But when referring to the attack in the center of Moscow on Saturday, August 20, the Supreme Pontiff put on the same level both Russia as Ukraineto the aggressor as well as to the attacked, saying that in a war they are all the same as “crazy”.

The pope condemned the car bombing of the Russian propagandist during his general audience on Wednesday. He considered that the two parties involved in a war have similar responsibilities: “I think of so much cruelty, of so many innocent people who are paying for the madness. Madness everywhere because war is madness. Nobody in war can say ‘no, I’m not crazy’. War is crazy. I think of the poor girl (Darya Dugina) who was blown up by a bomb under the seat of her car in Moscow. The innocent pay for war.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dimitro Kulebaexpressed his disappointment by the words of Pope Francisco about the car bomb murder Daria Dugina, daughter of the Russian philosopher Dugin. “ I will say frankly that the heart of Ukraine is torn by the Pope’s words. it was unfair ”, Kuleba said during a joint press conference with the Italian foreign minister, Luigi Di Maiowho visited Ukraine on Thursday.

In this way, the Papa not only placed both nations on the same level of responsibility for the bloody conflict, but also indirectly blamed Ukraine for the attack that killed Dugina, something that kyiv denied from the beginning.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has indicated that they will transmit their disagreement soon in an official statement on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the news agency UNIAN.

Francisco He also reiterated his criticism of the arms trade behind international conflicts of all kinds: “War is crazy. And those who profit from both the war and the arms trade are criminals who kill humanity.” He also asked for prayers “for the peace of the Lord for the beloved Ukrainian people who have suffered the horror of war for 6 months”.

Alexander Dugin, during the speech at his daughter’s funeral (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

During his speech, he also explained that “those who profit from the arms trade are criminals who kill humanity” and asked the international community to avoid the risk of a nuclear catastrophe at the Zaporizhia plant, one of the largest plants in Europe.

“Many injured Ukrainian and Russian children have been orphaned. The orphan has no nationality, they have lost their father or mother. Let them be Russians, let them be Ukrainians. I think of so much cruelty for so many innocents who are paying for the madness, the madness of all sides, because war is madness,” the Pope said.

Dimitro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine

Francisco also assured that he carried the prisoners in his heart, “especially those who are in fragile conditions”, and has urged the responsible authorities to work for their release. “We need peace,” he stressed.

Russian Intelligence accused the Ukrainian Intelligence services of preparing the attack and identified a Ukrainian citizen as the alleged perpetrator. Natalia Vovka, who would have fled to Estonia after the crime. kyiv, however, has already denied any responsibility in this incident.

In another order, kyiv invited the Apostolic Nuncio in Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokasto the country to address recent comments by Pope Francis about the late Russian political commentator Daria Dugina.

(With information from agencies)

KEEP READING:

Who was Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin’s favorite philosopher

The daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, the brain of Vladimir Putin, died in an explosion

Vladimir Putin’s ambassador in Vienna called for the elimination of the Ukrainian population: “Without mercy”