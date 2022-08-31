Pope Francis rejected the death penalty: “It does not offer justice but rather encourages revenge”

Francis called for its abolition



The Pope Francisco made a new appeal against the death penaltyof which he said that “it does not offer justice to the victims, but rather encourages revenge”, in the video that is published every month with the prayer intentions, this time for those of September.

“Every day the no to the death penalty grows more around the world. For the Church this is a sign of hope”, said Francisco, who has always spoken out against capital punishment.

The pontiff adds that “From a legal point of view, it is not necessary” because “society can effectively repress crime without definitively removing the possibility of redeeming himself from the person who committed it”.

“Always, in every conviction, there must be a window of hope. Capital punishment does not offer justice to victims, but rather encourages revenge and prevents any possibility of undoing a possible miscarriage of justice.Francis adds.

On the other hand, he explains, “the death penalty is morally inappropriatedestroys the most important gift we have received: life” and remembers “let us not forget that, until the last moment, a person can convert and can change”.

Regarding Catholic doctrine, Francis recalls that “the death penalty is inadmissible. The commandment ‘thou shalt not kill’ refers to both the innocent and the guilty.

Therefore, the Pope launches a call “to all people of good will to mobilize to achieve the abolition of the death penalty throughout the world” and asks to pray “so that the death penalty, which threatens the inviolability and dignity of the person, be abolished in the laws of all countries of the world”.

The pope’s videos are an initiative that was born during this pontificate and which aims to spread the pontiff’s monthly prayer intentions and is developed by the pope’s World Prayer Network.

The NGO recorded 579 executions last year, an increase of 20% compared to 2020. However, it points out that “thousands of people (are) possibly executed in China, although the figure remains a state secret.”

Excluding China, 80% of all reported executions took place in just three countries: Iran (314), Egypt (83) and Saudi Arabia (65). In the United States, 18 convictions and 11 executions were recorded.

