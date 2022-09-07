Pope Francis: “We are living a world war, let’s stop please!”

The pontiff asked to entrust to the Virgin the victims of all wars “and especially those of the beloved Ukrainian population.” REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis today recalled the conflict in Ukraine, lamented that a world war is being experienced and asked everyone to stop it, at the end of the general audience held in Saint Peter’s Square.

“Today we are experiencing a world war, let’s stop please!” Said the pontiff, who He asked to entrust to the Virgin the victims of all wars “and especially those of the beloved Ukrainian population”.

As every Wednesday since the conflict began, the pope, at the end of the audience, once again recalled the “martyred Ukraine” and urged that, “in the face of all the war scenarios of our time, each one that is a builder of peace”.

He also asked that prayers be made so that “in the world they spread thoughts and projects of harmony and reconciliation.”

A man walks out of a kindergarten after the recent Russian shelling in the city of Slovyansk, in a war-affected area of ​​eastern Ukraine, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the Donetsk region continues on 2 December. September 2022. REUTERS/Ammar



A few weeks ago, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the apolitical nuncio (ambassador), Visvaldas Kulbokas, to express its protest against the pope’s words about the victims of the Russian war and his reference to the death of 29-year-old Daria Dúguina , who died after the explosion of his car on August 20, near Moscow.

The Vatican was then forced to issue a statement in which it stressed that Pope Francis had repeatedly condemned the conflict in Ukraine “as being unjust and unacceptable.”

And he clarified that Before “the large-scale war in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian Federation”, the pope’s interventions “are clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, disgusting and sacrilegious”.

MEMORIAL OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR

The pontiff recalled on the anniversary of the start of World War II that we are now living “the third”, for which he urged that the memory of past experiences push to cultivate peace.

Faced with “the large-scale war in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian Federation”, the pope’s interventions “are clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, disgusting and sacrilegious”. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Francis mentioned this event during the greeting to the Polish faithful at the end of the general audience held in the Paul VI hall and highlighted how World War II “painfully marked” Poland.

“And today that we are living the Third, may the memory of past experiences push us to cultivate peace with ourselves, in families, in social and international life”he added.

The pontiff also asked on this occasion to pray especially for the Ukrainian people.

The Vatican was forced at the end of August to issue a statement in which it stressed that Pope Francis has repeatedly condemned the conflict in Ukraine “for being unfair and unacceptable”after recent criticism of the pontiff for his lack of clear condemnation of Russia.

(with information from EFE)

