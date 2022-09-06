Pope Francis will not visit Ukraine due to health relapse

The Pope Francisco will not be able to visit Ukraine y Russia until after a meeting of religious leaders to be held in Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15 by order of his doctor due to a knee problem, as he told CNN Portugal in an interview that will be broadcast in its entirety on Monday.

In an excerpt posted on the channel’s website, Francisco was asked about his plans to visit Kiev y Moscow After his recent trip to Canadato promote dialogue on the end of hostilities between the two countries.

Now I can’t go because after the trip to Canada there was a small setback with the recovery of the knee and the doctor has prohibited him, saying ‘before Kazakhstan he cannot travel,’” Francisco said.

“But I have been keeping in touch by phone (…) Between all of us, something could be done. I am following (the situation) with my pain and my prayers. But the situation is really tragic“, said. “I always believe that through dialogue you advance.”

From the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

In an exclusive interview with Reuters in July Francis said he wanted to visit kyiv, but also wanted to go to Moscow, preferably first, to promote peace. He then he said to Reuters that he had suffered “a small fracture” in his knee by taking a wrong step.

Francis plans to travel to the Kazakh capital of Nursultán to attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

UNFULFILLED PROMISE

With this statement the Pope Francis rules out the announcement of his visit to kyiv before traveling to Kazakhstanas announced by the ambassador of Ukraine before the Holy See, Andrii Yurashafter holding a meeting with the pontiff in the Vatican at the beginning of August.

“Ukraine for many years, and especially since the beginning of the war, has been waiting for the Pope and will be happy to greet him before his trip to Kazakhstan” the diplomat posted on his Twitter profile, along with some photos of the meeting.

Pope Francis and the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican held a private audience

Francisco has implicitly accused Russia of “armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism” in Ukraine.

The Vatican recently had to evoke its condemnations of the war to mend strained relations with Ukraine, after Francis upset kyiv by referring to Russian ultra-nationalist Darya Dugina, killed by a car bomb near Moscow, as an innocent victim. from the war.

The pope condemned the car bombing of the journalist during a general audience on Wednesday. He considered that the two parties involved in a war have similar responsibilities.

Pope Francis spoke of the death of Darya Dugina

“The madness from all sides because war is madness. Nobody in war can say ‘no, I’m not crazy’. War is crazy. I think of the poor girl (Darya Dugina) who was blown up by a bomb under the seat of her car in Moscow. The innocent pay for the war,” he said.

For his part, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dimitro Kulebaexpressed his disappointment by the words of Pope Francisco.

(With information from Reuters)

