Popovich gave details of the new role that Manu Ginobili will occupy in San Antonio and joked about his retirement

Gregg Popovich spoke of the new role that Ginobili will have in the Spurs (Getty)

A few days ago the news that shook the NBA and Argentine basketball was known: Emanuel Ginobili will return to the San Antonio Spurs to be special operations advisor. The iconic basketball player who won four rings with the Texas franchise will return as manager and engage the needs of the historic coach Gregg Popovich, who made advances of what their functions will be.

“He’s going to do everything, help with management, train, browse, probably plan a two-week trip to Italy, I could go with him.”said the 72-year-old strategist. Ginobili earned a reputation for being one of the best teammates and leaders in the sport coupled with being well-liked by the top of the franchise: Popovich, RC Buford (San Antonio CEO) and general manager Brian Wright, who always they wanted his influence to advance the Spurs culture to the next generation of players and the rest of the structure.

Since his retirement in 2018 after 16 seasons with the Spurs jersey the organization has been insistent in trying to convince Manu to assume an organizational position and now they have achieved their mission: “We love this guy, he’s Manu Ginobili and who wouldn’t want to have him around?”was another of the great Gregg’s phrases.

In this way, Ginobili will continue to be linked to top-level basketball as well as another Argentine reference such as Luis Scola, who after his recent retirement has just been introduced as CEO of Pallacanestro Varese of Italy, the team in which he scored for the last time.

Popovich and Ginobili will once again share time and space in the San Antonio Spurs (AFP)

Such is the degree of confidence of Popovich and Ginobili that the North American coach, when asked about the real reasons why Manu accepted this position, replied: “His wife needed him to leave the house.”

It is worth remembering that the Argentine was a two-time All-Star and the winner of the Sixth Man of the Year 2008 award in his years of career in the United States with the black and silver jersey. He had an impressive career full of decorations, among which stand out an Olympic gold medal for Argentina in Athens 2004 and won the 2001 Euroleague MVP.

During the last time, Emanuel appeared to accompany the Argentine team during their preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during their time in Las Vegas. There, he was reunited with his friend Luis Scola and with the now former coach Sergio Hernandez added to the different talks he had with the members of the team that reached the quarterfinals of the event held in Asia.

“When I am in Argentina I come on vacation to rest, but in San Antonio I lead a normal dad life. I wake up every day at 7 in the morning, have breakfast with my children and then I go to train something … other than basketball. I haven’t touched the ball practically since I retired. I do not have abstinence, on the contrary”He had told comedian Radagast in a note from early 2019.

