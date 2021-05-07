Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins Team for ‘Assailant’

British actor and model Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, Casper Van Dien and Jeff Fahey are set to star in thriller-suspense film “Assailant,” from MSR Media and written and directed by Tom Paton (“400 Bullets”).

The pic turns on a couple going through marriage counseling who decide to head to the Caribbean on a “make or break” sailing holiday. But when the husband gets into a local bar fight the night before a difficult trek over a coastal trail, the duo finds themselves relentlessly chased by the aggressor and forced to work together in order to survive.

MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham will produce, with Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media and Charlie Dombek serving as executive producers. Production financing is provided by Sherborne Media. MSR Media International is handling worldwide rights for the film.

Principal photography has begun on the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis under a far-reaching six-picture production deal between MSR Media and the local authorities of the Caribbean island.

MSR Media recently wrapped principal photography on the island for comedy feature film “One Year Off.”

“We are very excited to be working on such a brilliant cat-and-mouse story set in the paradise landscapes across the Island of Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” said Martinez. “This is the second film we have shot on the Island under our six-picture deal, and the experience has been amazing. Tom has written a spectacular script and brings a fresh vision to bring the story to the screen.”

In addition to modelling, Delevingne’s roles include “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” starring alongside Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, and Taron Egerton; “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” directed by Guy Ritchie; and television show “Riviera,” appearing alongside Julia Stiles.

Collins is best known for his roles in the Sniper franchise and in the global videogame and smash hit “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.” The actor’s film and TV credits include AMC Shudder’s hit horror series “Creepshow” and ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

Meanwhile, Van Dien’s breakthrough leading roles include “Starship Troopers” and “Tarzan and the Lost City.” Other film credits include Tim Burton’s classic “Sleepy Hollow” and “The Pact.”

Fahey is best known for portraying Captain Frank Lapidus on the hit ABC series “Lost,” as well as the title role of Deputy Marshal Winston MacBride on ABC’s “The Marshal.”

Under the production deal with the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Nevis government is offering access to multiple locations across the island and hotel support for visiting cast members. In turn, MSR Media has created a program to train the local community in a 123 of on-set roles in an effort to boost the island’s production infrastructure.

A plan to create an acting academy on the island is also underway.

In 2020, MSR Media completed production of two movies shot during COVID-19 restrictions in the UK — the family comedy “Father Christmas is Back,” starring Liz Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, and John Cleese; and the family adventure “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop,” starring Nathalie Cox and Kelsey Grammer.