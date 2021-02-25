Popular Films that Take Place in a Casino

In recent times, increasing numbers of casino scenes have emerged within the film industry. Of those, some have left a lasting impression on film fanatics. However, it does pose a fascinating question; which are the best movies that take place in a casino? Well, let’s take a look at a couple of all-time great big-screen productions that incorporate the high-stakes theme.

The Hangover

In the comedy genre, few series have proved as popular as The Hangover. The original title, which hit the big screens in 2009, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in 2010, and this speaks volumes about its global appeal. The film’s plot sees four friends travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party, only for the groom-to-be to go missing. From there, their hunt to find Doug Billings takes them to various location, including the famous Caeser’s Palace in Las Vegas.

As such, this arguably led to the creation of one of the most famous casino-based scenes in the history of modern film. Under the impression that Mr Chow has their friend, Alan Garner turns to blackjack to raise £57,000 to buy back Doug from the gangster played by Ken Jeong. At the start of the scene, Alan reads Guide to Blackjack, and he uses his new-found knowledge to win the money to save Doug.

Black Panther

Following its release back in February 2018, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther proved to be a much-loved film. Because of its success, it was nominated for the Best Motion Picture of the Year Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards. Although it didn’t win, the three-year-old title has three Oscars to its name, including Best Achievement in Costume Design, as per wired.com/story.

Interestingly, the movie starring Chadwick Boseman and Micahel B. Jordan revolutionised traditional superhero films. In the title, T’Challa, the protagonist, visits the Jagalchi Market Casino in Busan, South Korea. At the location, a fight breaks out, and the scenes that followed sparked widespread praise for the use of forward-thinking cinematic techniques. As per radiotimes.com/movies, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, uses clever camera tricks, such as placing them on a wire, to suitably capture the action of the casino-based brawl.

Although Black Panther’s theme is unique in its own right, some have compared its combat scenes to those from James Bond Skyfall. However, the magic of Coogler’s creation lies in the fact that, during the casino fight scene, the camera didn’t cut. Although it took numerous takes, according to indiewire.com/2018/02, the scene’s flowing feel created a realistic aesthetic that epitomises the director’s storytelling abilities.

Some of the Best Around

Although other creations have a more casino-heavy focus, few have more memorable scenes than those in The Hangover and Black Panther. While they adopt different stylistic approaches to their respective casino scenes, they will each live long in the memory and have set a high benchmark for future titles seeking to embrace the theme.