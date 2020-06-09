Popular Former Big Brother Contestant Seems To Be Fueling All-Star Season Rumors

Go away a Remark
CBS has beforehand said that plans for Big Brother Season 22 are nonetheless at play, and based on some latest (and as but unconfirmed) rumors, followers can anticipate one other all-star season. Such rumors have been fueled by sure Big Brother alumni dropping imprecise clues on social media that trace on the present making contact in regards to the upcoming season, and a kind of former contestants is a reasonably fashionable standout that arguably left Season 21 too quickly.
Now, Season 21 could also be too early for some followers to contemplate any of these contestants an all-star, so to talk, however this former hopeful might change some minds when seeing who’s doubtlessly teasing a uncommon return on Twitter: Kemi Fakunle. She might not have gotten a future in Big Brother, however offered she is certainly speaking about showing in Season 22, Fakunle might get one other shot to play her sport and win all of it amongst different alumni. This is what she mentioned:
Kemi Fakunle’s put up comes as studies are being publicized (by way of US Weekly) that former gamers are being contacted to gauge curiosity in Big Brother Season 22. Fakunle isn’t the obvious selection, given she is not truly a former winner of the present, and was truly one of many first to exit Season 21 because of Jackson Michie’s Camp Counselor position. In different circumstances, Fakunle might have simply been one of many former forged members simply forgotten, however she was a part of some unlucky behind-the-scenes moments that triggered a variety of controversy final 12 months.
Big Brother followers first spoke out when contestant Jack Matthews focused Kemi Fakunle early in Season 21, telling others in the home that he would “stomp a mud gap by way of her.” Many thought the comment was racially charged, Jack later apologized to Kemi for his assertion throughout the finale after being confronted by Julie Chen in regards to the feedback throughout his elimination weeks prior. Later it was revealed producers got “unconscious bias” coaching that season, after an interview with Fakunle, the forged’s solely black feminine, revealed a producer tried to encourage her to behave in a extra stereotypical method.
Big Brother followers have requested Kemi Fakunle return to get a greater expertise on the present ever since, and it is attainable which will certainly occur in Season 22. Whereas there’s nonetheless nothing confirmed about whether or not or not Kemi can be part of the forged, it’s price noting that one other BB vet from an earlier season responded to her tweet not lengthy after it was posted.
Perhaps all of it means nothing, however possibly, simply possibly, it means all the pieces. Personally, I am within the camp that thinks Kemi Fakunle deserves one other run in Big Brother after her experiences, as ought to everybody who was eradicated on account of Season 21’s Camp Comeback. With that mentioned, if I needed to decide between Kemi, David Alexander, and Ovi Kabir, Kemi is definitely the highest contender who most deserves a second likelihood. Hopefully Kemi is teasing what I believe she’s teasing, which means she’ll be again within the Big Brother home very quickly.
Big Brother Season 22 is anticipated to return to CBS this summer time. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra particulars on the season within the meantime, and for the newest information taking place in tv and films.
