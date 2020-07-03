Popular Twitch Streamer Was 31 – Variety

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, a well-liked online game streamer on Twitch, has died, in keeping with social media posts from his ex-girlfriends and brother. He was 31.

In accordance with Blue Madrigal, his ex-girlfriend and one of many individuals who initially confirmed his loss of life on social media, Berstein died by suicide.

Bernstein glided by the title Reckful on Twitch, the place he was finest recognized for his “World of Warcraft” streams and had over 936,000 followers. Most not too long ago, Bernstein had been working as a developer on his personal online game, “Everland,” which was set to launch later this yr.

Bernstein raised considerations early Thursday morning with a sequence of tweets, one by which he seems to have proposed to his ex-girlfriend Becca Cho. He adopted up the submit a couple of minutes later with, “Ahh, I really feel dangerous for anybody who has to take care of my madness,” asking his followers to “please simply know in these conditions the insane individual doesn’t really feel accountable for their actions.”

ahh, i really feel dangerous for anybody who has to take care of my madness — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

Madrigal alluded to his loss of life with a number of Twitter posts, the primary of which reads, “I’m at a loss proper now. One thing I’ve been petrified of taking place for therefore lengthy occurred. I can’t cease crying.”

I… I’m at a loss proper now. One thing I’ve been petrified of taking place for therefore lengthy occurred. I can’t cease crying. It’s so painful. Please no. — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

Madrigal then continued to tweet, saying “Somebody I cherished killed themselves. I want I might have mentioned one thing to stop it.” She then shared a video of her with Bernstein and a screenshot of their textual content messages.

Associated Tales

Somebody I like killed themselves. I want I might have mentioned one thing to stop it… whyyyyyy — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

Byron, I want I might have helped you. All of us do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thanks for being part of my life. Love you at all times. pic.twitter.com/S7UoNGwpmM — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

Cho later printed a Twit Longer submit, saying that she “didn’t see the proposal till it was too late” and sharing that Bernstein helped her to grasp the complexity of psychological well being.

“He introduced me to comprehend that I knew NOTHING about melancholy, NOTHING about psychological well being points,” Cho wrote. “I had this imprecise thought of what it was and embarrassingly thought that I might assist with trivial bulls—.”

Cho went on to name for “higher assist to these with psychological wants,” citing a earlier occasion by which the police had been known as on Bernstein out of concern that he was liable to suicide.

“THIS CANT BE HOW PEOPLE FEEL ABOUT THE PLACES THAT SHOULD BE KEEPING THEM SAFE. HOW THE F— IS THAT OK? Mates don’t really feel that it’s the suitable transfer to name for assist after they know that the psychological establishments they get despatched to deal with them like animals incapable of understanding,” Cho wrote.

Bernstein’s brother, Gary, additionally took to Twitter to verify his loss of life, writing “My child brother Byron is gone. RIP. He left in the same method as my older brother Man. I’ve no siblings left.” Man died of suicide when Bernstein was simply 6 years previous, in keeping with a YouTube video Bernstein posted in January.

My child brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in the same method as my older brother Man. I’ve no siblings left. When you have tales and photos of him, please share them. pic.twitter.com/11sNZkNxFy — Gary Bernstein 🌹 (@Gary_Bernstein) July 2, 2020

Tributes from the gaming group have come pouring in for Bernstein. Learn some beneath.

i have been lucky sufficient to know Reckful by means of the beginning of his profession because the Rank 1 WoW Enviornment legend on BG9 and Compexity Purple MLG esports champion, all over to being some of the modern streamers in Twitch historical past Byron’s legacy won’t ever be forgotten — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020

Heartbroken. Nonetheless in shock, I’ve dreaded that this present day might probably come. RIP Byron, I like you — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) July 2, 2020

I knew Reckful actually early on in his profession, masking him within the early MLG WoW esport days. He was at all times steps forward of individuals in-game and out of recreation. Tremendous sensible man. Loved his content material from afar these previous years. I am unable to consider what occurred. Trailblazer in so some ways. — JP (@itmeJP) July 2, 2020

Wow simply heard about Reckful. After I first began streaming I at all times regarded as much as him. Simply intestine wrenching to listen to — Troydan (@Troydan) July 2, 2020

Reckful was one of many first streamers I subbed on Twitch, and whereas we have not talked loads previously few years, I loved my time loads with him esp. again within the HS days at occasions and gatherings. RIP @Byron <3 — Amaz (@Amaz) July 2, 2020

What a darkish day. I am completely crushed and I did not even know Reckful personally. He was a pillar within the Twitch Streaming group who I silently admired the success of. RIP — B0aty (@B0aty) July 2, 2020

This Reckful information does not even really feel actual. I did not know him effectively, however I had a superb pleasant interplay with him and it is unhappy to know he is gone. None of it feels actual. However it’s. I have never ever felt this a lot unhappiness and anger on the gaming group suddenly like this. — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) July 2, 2020

Byron u deserved higher. Life just isn’t honest. You had been at instances one of the best individual to spend time with, u deserved…so a lot better than this. U had been and at all times will likely be a legend in my life so in that method you may by no means die. RIP. — Probability Morris (@Sodapoppintv) July 2, 2020

If you happen to or anybody you understand is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources.