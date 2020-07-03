Popular Twitch Streamer Was 31 – Variety

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, a well-liked online game streamer on Twitch, has died, in keeping with social media posts from his ex-girlfriends and brother. He was 31.
In accordance with Blue Madrigal, his ex-girlfriend and one of many individuals who initially confirmed his loss of life on social media, Berstein died by suicide.
Bernstein glided by the title Reckful on Twitch, the place he was finest recognized for his “World of Warcraft” streams and had over 936,000 followers. Most not too long ago, Bernstein had been working as a developer on his personal online game, “Everland,” which was set to launch later this yr.
Bernstein raised considerations early Thursday morning with a sequence of tweets, one by which he seems to have proposed to his ex-girlfriend Becca Cho. He adopted up the submit a couple of minutes later with, “Ahh, I really feel dangerous for anybody who has to take care of my madness,” asking his followers to “please simply know in these conditions the insane individual doesn’t really feel accountable for their actions.”
Madrigal alluded to his loss of life with a number of Twitter posts, the primary of which reads, “I’m at a loss proper now. One thing I’ve been petrified of taking place for therefore lengthy occurred. I can’t cease crying.”
Madrigal then continued to tweet, saying “Somebody I cherished killed themselves. I want I might have mentioned one thing to stop it.” She then shared a video of her with Bernstein and a screenshot of their textual content messages.
Cho later printed a Twit Longer submit, saying that she “didn’t see the proposal till it was too late” and sharing that Bernstein helped her to grasp the complexity of psychological well being.
“He introduced me to comprehend that I knew NOTHING about melancholy, NOTHING about psychological well being points,” Cho wrote. “I had this imprecise thought of what it was and embarrassingly thought that I might assist with trivial bulls—.”
Cho went on to name for “higher assist to these with psychological wants,” citing a earlier occasion by which the police had been known as on Bernstein out of concern that he was liable to suicide.
“THIS CANT BE HOW PEOPLE FEEL ABOUT THE PLACES THAT SHOULD BE KEEPING THEM SAFE. HOW THE F— IS THAT OK? Mates don’t really feel that it’s the suitable transfer to name for assist after they know that the psychological establishments they get despatched to deal with them like animals incapable of understanding,” Cho wrote.
Bernstein’s brother, Gary, additionally took to Twitter to verify his loss of life, writing “My child brother Byron is gone. RIP. He left in the same method as my older brother Man. I’ve no siblings left.” Man died of suicide when Bernstein was simply 6 years previous, in keeping with a YouTube video Bernstein posted in January.
Tributes from the gaming group have come pouring in for Bernstein. Learn some beneath.
If you happen to or anybody you understand is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources.
