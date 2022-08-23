Popular Will proposed that the primary elections of the Venezuelan opposition be held in the first quarter of 2023

The Venezuelan opposition will define its presidential candidate in primary elections that will take place in 2023 (EFE/Rayner Peña R.)

Popular Will (VP) proposed this Sunday that the primary elections of the Venezuelan opposition to elect a candidate for the presidential elections, scheduled for 2024, be made in the first quarter of 2023.

The opposition party that leads Leopold Lopez from Spain indicated in a statement released on Twitter that they will promote the call for primaries “independently” with the support of the international community, also allowing the participation of Venezuelans who are abroad.

Likewise, They will promote an international alliance to demand and press for the holding of the presidential elections “under the conditions set out in the European Union report” in 2021.

“The construction and signing of a governance agreement and national reconstruction plan, which guarantees the plural participation of all sectors of the country, regardless of the results of the primaries, as well as the constitutional reforms that are necessary to recover Venezuela” , he added.

Popular Will ratified its support for the street demonstrations to demand labor demands, as well as for electoral conditions, the release of “political prisoners” and “justice for the victims of crimes against humanity.”

“Only united, with a common and harmonious strategy, will we be able to get back on the road to recovery and preparation for the presidential event”he pointed.

The organization urged the Venezuelan opposition to define “urgently” a date for the primary elections to begin the “necessary work and prevent unexpected scenarios such as the early presidential elections held by (Nicolás) Maduro in 2018.”

Leopoldo López, leader of Voluntad Popular (EFE/Alberto Valdés)

The Venezuelan opposition gathered in the Unitary Platformannounced on May 16 that it will choose an opposition presidential candidate through primary elections that it plans to hold in 2023, although the date remains uncertain.

On June 28, the anti-Chavista bloc said that all people who want political change in the country will be able to compete in the primaries, since the contest will not be exclusive to those who are nominated by the parties that make up the opposition coalition.

In line with what was stated by Voluntad Popular, last Friday the opposition candidate Andrés Velásquez asked to set a date for the primary elections.

“The leaders of the Unitarian Platform have publicly shown their agreement with the primaries, but to date none has proposed a date for holding them. No date, primaries do not exist”, Velásquez said, quoted in a press release.

Like Popular Will, proposed that these elections be held in the first quarter of 2023 and that Venezuelans who are abroad can participate.

He was also in favor of electing the candidate in a double round.

The politician warned that there are opposition political parties that are evaluating choosing a standard-bearer by consensus, which is why he believes that the definition of a date and schedule has been postponed.

“Delaying the definition of the election of the candidate in the primaries is a mistake, that candidate must build and sow hope, he must travel the country otherwise it will simply be difficult to win. It will be very difficult for the Venezuelan people to accept a consensus candidacy”, he stated.

With information from EFE

