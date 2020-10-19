Porn Clip at 1 pm in Whats App group with deputy CM, then …

Panaji: Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar lodged a complaint with the Goa Police Cyber ​​Cell, claiming that unknown persons shared a pornographic video in a WhatsApp group of which he himself is a part. Kavlekar said in his complaint to cyber cell that the alleged video was sent on WhatsApp group ‘Villages to Goa’. He told that this video was sent at 1.20 pm, while he was sleeping. Also Read – Chat app, Telegram trying to compete in Whats app, updated video calling feature

He said in his complaint, "This video was sent to this WhatsApp group, where I am one of its members and it was deliberately sent to my name with some criminal intent." The Deputy Chief Minister said, "This message was sent only to this group out of many WhatsApp groups (groups), where I am a member." Also, at the time this message was sent, I was not in reach of the phone and I was sleeping at that time. "

Kavlekar said that earlier attempts have been made to defame him. He said, "In recent times there have been many such attempts to discredit me and present my false image to the public." He has demanded stern action against all such miscreants who have committed such an act.