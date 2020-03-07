Porn, gore, and gambling habits aired in Virgin Media breach

Virgin Media, the British telecom and Cable TV provider, has suffered a breach that allowed unauthorized get admission to to purchaser data, a number of of which reportedly associated subscribers to porn, taking part in, and extreme violence content material materials.

Virgin Media acknowledged in a put up that unauthorized get admission to was as soon as to a promoting and advertising and marketing database that built-in “restricted contact data much like names, home and e-mail addresses, and get in contact with numbers” for roughly 900,000 subscribers. The company went on to say that the breached database contained no passwords or financial data.

No matter Virgin Media characterizing the accessed data as restricted contact data, the Financial Situations and the BBC reported that the compromised database moreover built-in details of some 1,100 consumers who had used a web-based form to request that actual web pages be blocked or unblocked. Just a few of those web sites introduced content material materials involving porn, taking part in, and extreme gore films.