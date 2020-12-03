Porn Movie Commentary Offer: Akshay’s movie rapper got Rs 7 crore offer in exchange for a commentary on porn movie

New Delhi Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is quite popular at the international level including India. He has a good fan following all over the world. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is in the news. Actually, recently, the rapper has received such an offer, due to which he is being discussed everywhere. Some time ago Snoop Dogg commentated on Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. during a boxing fight. This commentary by Snoop was quite viral. Also Read – This Bollywood Bala’s entry in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, but when will shooting start?

Snoop Dogg's commentary entertained not only his fans but athletes too. From then on, Snoop's fans started asking him to change his profession. In such a situation, now he has got an offer to comment for such a work, which is surprising. This will be strange not only for Snoop's fans or other people, but also for them themselves. Not only this, the rapper has also been offered considerable fees for this work.

Apart from international albums, Snoop Dogg, who was raped in Akshay Kumar's Singh Is King, has received an offer to rap for 'porn'. A US-based adult entertainment company, IMLive, has offered Snoop about 7 crore for it. In such a situation, if Snoop accepts this offer, then he will have to do something different from his style and comment.

Under this offer, Snoop will have to comment while watching porn live webcam sessions for blind people. The company has written an open letter for Snoop Dogg and has offered to comment on porn for blind people.