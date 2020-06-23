Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Women – Variety

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Tuesday with sexually assaulting 4 girls in incidents courting again to 2014.

The Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s workplace charged Jeremy with eight counts, together with forcible rape, forcible penetration and forcible oral copulation.

If convicted, he faces as much as 90 years to life in jail, in response to prosecutors.

Jeremy, 67, is anticipated to be arraigned in a while Tuesday. Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting three girls at West Hollywood bar in separate incidents in 2017 and 2019.

He’s additionally accused of raping a 25-year-old girl at a house in West Hollywood in Might 2014. Prosecutors are searching for to set bail at $6.6 million.

Jeremy faces three expenses of forcible rape, three expenses of forcible penetration by a international object, one depend of forcible oral copulation and one depend of sexual battery. The victims are recognized within the grievance as Jane Does 1 by 4.

Jeremy denied sexually assaulting anybody in a November 2017 assertion to Rolling Stone.

“These allegations are pure lies or consumers regret,” he stated on the time. “I’ve by no means and would by no means rape anybody. All severe allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have a lot of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I’ve by no means been charged nor spent someday in courtroom for any of this.”

Jeremy is charged underneath his authorized title, Ronald Jeremy Hyatt. Prosecutors additionally declined to cost Jeremy in reference to a fifth incident in 2016, citing inadequate proof. In that case, a lady alleged that Jeremy met her at a membership, the place she was ingesting with two associates. She alleged that Jeremy separated her from her associates and raped her. The chums stay outdoors the nation and refused to be interviewed, in response to a D.A. worksheet.

The case is being dealt with by Deputy District Legal professional Paul Thompson, who can also be main the Los Angeles case in opposition to Harvey Weinstein.