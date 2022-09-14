Pornhub fell in users during the presentation of the iPhone 14: just after the event it had a spike in traffic

During Apple’s latest presentation we were finally able to learn the details of its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as a whole new range of Apple Watch with its Series 8 and a new generation of AirPods Pro. This long-awaited event even occupied the minds of Pornhub users.

The platform has been studying the traffic of its website for some time when there is an Apple event in between; It could already be considered as a tradition. And this year has not been an exception. According to the data provided, there was a noticeable decrease in peak Pornhub users when the Apple event kicked off. This number increased again after the end of the conference.

When the iPhone 14 was introduced, Android users preferred to spend their time on Pornhub.

During the iPhone 14 presentation event, Pornhub suffered the same pattern of falling traffic as in previous years. Proof of this are the graphs that the company has left us on its official blog, where you can see a drop in the number of users once the event has started.



Image: Pornhub

The statistics follow minute by minute the percentage of increase and decrease in page traffic. The curious thing about it all is that the lowest peak is at the time when Apple announces its Apple Watch Ultra, which resulted in a decrease of 7.4% in Pornhub.



Image: Pornhub

The data also shows the traffic of users accessing the web from Android and Windows (Non-Apple) devices. However, the drop in traffic is not as radical as it is with users accessing the web from an Apple device. In fact, just at the moment when the company begins to present the iPhone 14, Android users prefer to return to Pornhub and continue with the pending work.

After the end of the event, Pornhub registers an increase of up to 5.1% in trafficending the respite that Tim Cook and his men provided to the users of the well-known pornographic website.

Pornhub usually offers this type of statistics when a high-impact event occurs on the network. The same thing happened in one of the last massive falls of WhatsApp, where the web registered an increase in traffic of up to 10.5%.