Pornhub Is Hosting A Watch Party With Pornstars And The Perfect Comedian

In style grownup leisure web site Pornhub is partnering with porn parody favourite WoodRocket to offer followers the possibility to look at porn alongside those that truly make it. The occasion, formally referred to as “Watch Alongside With Pornstars”, shall be hosted by comedy favourite Jim Norton and porn legend Asa Akira. It can happen on Might 27th at 7 PM EST/ four PM PST and can function 5 grownup scenes, in addition to interviews and commentary from Kira Noir, Angela White, Vina Sky, Kendra Spade and Cherie Deville. Area is proscribed to 10,00zero individuals; so, if you happen to’d like to enroll, I’d suggest doing it ASAP proper right here.

Naturally, there’s maybe nobody on this planet extra excited for the occasion than Jim Norton. The well-liked stand-up who has hosted the AVN Awards and has at all times been open about discussing all issues sexual is hyping the occasion with only a dynamite pull quote. Verify this magnificence out…