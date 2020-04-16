Pornhub Is Now All-In On Encouraging Handwashing, Which Is Pretty On Brand

Go away a Remark
Two key tips have been put in place for individuals to do to assist cease the unfold of COVID-19. First, social distance from others by staying in your house as a lot as attainable, and second, continuously wash your arms for at the very least 20 seconds, particularly if you happen to’ve been out in public. Pornhub is now encouraging the latter with a brand new web site.
For these of you bored with visiting Pornhub for… effectively, you understand, make your approach over to Scrubhub. There you’ll discover all of the horny and provocative handwashing movies your coronary heart needs. There’s loads of nice movies to select from on the house web page, however if you happen to’re specific in regards to the handwashing content material you eat, break down the choices additional with the varied classes. Granted, the Scrubhub movies are damaged down the identical approach as what’s on Pornhub, however relaxation assured, all you’ll discover on this web site is that candy, candy hand-cleaning motion.
Scrubhub’s different choices embrace a dwell Twitch stream of handwashing the place you may chat with fellow sanitation fans, in addition to the flexibility to indicate off your personal handwashing abilities with the digicam in your laptop, pill or smartphone. The Scrubhub homepage additionally advertises one thing known as Quidi, which I can solely think about will ultimately be Quibi’s spicier competitors.
Okay, so clearly Scrubhub has been created to supply some lightheartedness in these robust occasions by highlighting such a secular exercise, however there’s extra to all this. The web site was launched by artistic duo Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn in partnership with Scott Buscemi to additionally increase funds for 2 good causes.
All cash donated on Scrubhub will go on to Invisible Fingers and Frontline Meals. The previous is a New York-based volunteer program that “ delivers sponsored groceries to aged, immune-compromised, and financially burdened households dealing with COVID-19,” and the latter is a Los Angeles-based volunteer program that “feeds native employees who’re combating on the frontlines of the COVID-19 disaster,” in addition to helps assist native eating places which can be struggling to remain open because the coronavirus rages on.
So whereas Pornhub will clearly maintain being one of many web’s hottest locations, Scrubhub can be obtainable for these of you who like handwashing greater than the typical particular person. Sadly, it doesn’t appear to be The Aviator’s notorious handwashing scene is on the web site, so give {that a} watch beneath to see what occurs while you go a bit bit too far with this kind of cleansing.
Scrubhub simply the newest approach that Pornhub has been standing out during the last 12 months, from releasing its first non-adult movie and partnering with Bella Thorne on a brief movie, to posting footage of a jacked Kumail Nanjiani. Oh, and for these of you interested by Pornhub Premium, that service is being stored free for an additional week.
CinemaBlend will maintain you apprised of all the most important information regarding films and TV, significantly in the event that they cross over into the porn realm. For now, you should definitely look by means of our information detailing all the films which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
