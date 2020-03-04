Pornhub Is Releasing Its First Non-Adult Film, And It’s Still Pretty Adult

Pornhub, whereas nonetheless primarily being a vacation spot for porn, has branched out in current months to attempt new issues. For instance, the corporate not too long ago partnered with in style actress Bella Swan to convey an award-winning porn expertise to customers directed by the actress herself. The corporate has tried to capitalize off of celebrities fairly a bit, because the creatives within the firm additionally used the newly buff Kumail Nanjiani because the picture for the “Muscular Males” class on website after the actor labored to get buff for his upcoming position in Marvel’s Part 4 film Eternals. As well as, Kanye West helped with the artistic path for the Pornhub Awards a few years in the past.