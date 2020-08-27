Port Disney: The Disneyland Companion Park That Could Have Been

Port Disney Issues

In fact, Port Disney didn’t occur, so let’s dive into why. As probably spectacular as Port Disney was, there have been a whole lot of roadblocks to its creation. Its very dimension and scope would have radically modified the Lengthy Seaside port space, and lots of people who lived and labored there weren’t in love with that concept. There was virtually instantly a group revolt that did not need Port Disney to come back to Lengthy Seaside. Past that, the California Coastal Act truly prohibited a lot of Port Disney from present as designed. The quantity of filling of the port that Disney wished to do exceeded the bounds the act had in place. California Senate Invoice 1062 was written to amend the coastal act to permit for the issues Disney wished to perform, however opposition to the invoice was sturdy and it was by no means voted on.