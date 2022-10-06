Port logistics: strategic ally of the development of Ecuador

DP World developed the sixth most efficient port in Latin America in Ecuador (Credit: DP World Press)

Via an integrated system made up of different business units, DP World continues to establish itself as a logistics integrator in Ecuador. The company has become an important player in the logistics chain, operating maritime terminals, providing services related to logistics and technological solutions.

Among its most outstanding projects in the Latin American country, in the last three years DP World developed the modern deepwater port in Posorja, the southwest of the Province of Guayas, in Ecuador. Also completed the first stage of the Special Economic Development Zone (ZEDE)logistics and industrial, next to the port of Posorja and a modern Logistics Center in the heart of the industrial zone of Durán.

It offers technological and logistics solutions in the world (Credit: DP World Press)

DP World milestones in the Guayaquil port of Posorja

DP World Posorja, is currently the largest recorded private investment in port infrastructure, security and technology in Ecuadorsurpassing 500 million dollars only in its first phase.

Port ranks sixth in the top 10 of the Efficient Ports of South America, Central America and the Caribbean, according to a study prepared by the World Bank. In fact, it is the only port terminal in the country that is on this list.

Thanks to its deep and expeditious maritime channel of 21 nautical miles, the entry of post-Panamax ships at their maximum load capacity is registered every week. Likewise, The port has shipping services that directly connect Guayaquil and Ecuador with the main markets in the world.such as northern Europe, Asia, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and the west coast of South America.

On the other hand, the port of Posorja stands out globally as a socially and environmentally responsible port, thanks to its mangrove planting project of more than 100 hectares on Puná Island, located in the Gulf of Guayaquil. This earned him the prestigious international award Sustainability Awards 2022otorgado por la International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH).

The ports developed by DP World are characterized by being environmentally responsible (Credit: DP World Press)

The logistical and industrial development of the ZEDE

Next to the port in Posorja is the Special Economic Development Zone (ZEDE), in direct connection to the terminal. With this infrastructure, Ecuador integrates an interesting attraction for local and foreign investmentswhere they will develop multiple activities, logistical and industrial.

Along the same lines, the project facilitated the implementation of regional distribution logistics centers and boosted exports by promoting different sectors. This will allow Guayaquil and the country becoming the Hub most important region of the South Pacific west coast.

Technology at the service of the Logistics Center in Durán

Facing Guayaquil, Ecuador’s most important port city, DP World developed a Logistics Center that, thanks to its strategic location in Durán, enjoys high connectivity. These innovations are part of the logistics services for the benefit of the country’s foreign trade operation.

In the portfolio of services provided at the DP World Logistics Center are the cargo consolidation and deconsolidation, towers to connect refrigerated containers, additional cargo services such as fractionation, palletizing and storage, among others.

From the beginning, DP World in Ecuador has sought to position Guayaquil and Ecuador by integrating efficiency and safety, and promoting sustainability with a positive contribution to the economy, working responsibly with the environment and communities where it operates, generating progress, employment and development for the Ecuador.