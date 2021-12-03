Portable consoles win integers with a new chip that aims to boost cloud gaming

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon G3x, specifically designed to be the heart of future notebooks.

Many of us had convinced ourselves that portable consoles they were a thing of the past. This type of machine had its heyday many years ago, and the popularity of recent desktop consoles, as well as the dominance of the PC and mobile devices (with large companies sticking their heads), left a complicated scenario.

However, things changed, in large part thanks to the Nintendo Switch, with an unbeatable hybrid proposal that has triggered the existence of the Steam Deck. But this has also been the case thanks to cloud game, which allows you to play games on devices that, without streaming, would not be able to move them. AND Qualcomm he wants the industry to continue down that path.

It is aimed at devices that want to run games in the cloudThe company has launched its new Snapdragon G3x, a product that is closely related to all this. It is a chip specifically designed for use in future handheld consoles, but with a difference: it tries to offer guarantees for devices that want to play games in the cloud.

These devices can be both mobile and console. In fact, the firm has teamed up with Razer to create a Handheld Developer Kit, a portable console that serves as a reference for manufacturers who want to bet on streaming video games and titles published on Android.

They have unveiled a portable console for developers to useIt has a 5G modem with mmWave support, ability to use pantallas OLED at 120 Hz with HDR, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to the ability to use a webcam with 1080p resolution to direct video games while we are at the controls.

It features Snapdragon Sound integration, the brand’s audio technology, but also a advanced haptic system that has the objective of catching us with a high sensation of immersion. Lastly, it has a 6000 mAh battery and a USB-C port for connecting monitors or plug-ins.

The developers are the first lucky ones to be able to test this new Snapdragon G3x, so we will have to wait to get a glimpse of the use made of it by the first devices that have the technology. Meanwhile, the closest hardware is Steam Deck, which has been pushed back to 2022 due to a general lack of supplies.

