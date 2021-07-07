Portfolios Of Ministers: The distribution of portfolios within the new cupboard of the High Minister, know who were given which ministry; View Complete Checklist

Portfolios Of Ministers: High Minister Narendra Modi’s cupboard used to be expanded and reshuffled on Wednesday. 36 new faces were incorporated on this, whilst 7 provide ministers of state were promoted via the cupboard ministers. (New Ministers Checklist PDF In Hindi) created. After the swearing-in, the portfolios of the ministers had been additionally divided within the evening. Amit Shah was the house minister in addition to the rustic’s first cooperative minister. On the similar time, instead of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mansukh Mandaviya was the brand new Well being Minister of the rustic. In conjunction with this, Ashwini Vaishnav used to be made the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic instead of Piyush Goyal. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who used to be incorporated within the cupboard, has were given the Ministry of Civil Aviation.Additionally Learn – Ashwini Vaishnav was the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic, Mansukh Mandaviya used to be given the accountability of the Ministry of Well being; Know who were given which fee

Know who were given which ministry

Cupboard Minister Additionally Learn – Cupboard Growth: Where given to those 7 extra girls within the Modi Council of Ministers, see the record …

Rajnath Singh- Ministry of Defence Amit Shah- House Minister, Cooperation Minister Nitin Gadkari- ministry of street and delivery Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance and Minister of Company Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar- Ministry of Agriculture S Jaishankar- overseas Ministry Arjun MundaTribal Welfare Minister Smriti Irani- Minister of Girls and Kid Building Piyush Goyal- Minister of Trade and Business, Minister of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution and Minister of Textiles Dharmendra Pradhan- schooling and well being Prahlad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, Minister of Mines Narayan Rane- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Delivery and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minority Welfare Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Giriraj Singh- Minister of Rural Building and Minister of Panchayati Raj Jyotiraditya Scindia- ministry of civil aviation RCP Singh- metal minister Ashwini Vaishnav- Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Knowledge Generation Pashupati Paras- Minister of Meals Processing Industries Gajendra Singh Shekhawat– Minister of Water Energy Kiran Rijiju- Regulation Minister, Ministry of Tradition RK Singh- energy ministry Hardeep Singh Puri- Ministry of Petroleum Mansukh Mandaviya- Ministry of Well being and Chemical Fertilizers Bhupendra Yadav- Ministry of Hard work, Ministry of Surroundings Mahendra Nath Pandey– Minister of Heavy Industries Purushottam Rupala– Ministry of Dairying and Fisheries G Kishan Reddy- Ministry of Tourism Anurag Thakur- Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting, additionally Ministry of Early life and Sports activities

Minister of State (Impartial Price)

Rao Inderjeet Singh – Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Making plans, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Company Affairs Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Science and Generation, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State within the PMO

state Minister

Shripad Naik Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Delivery and Waterways, in addition to Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism Faggan Singh Kulaste – Minister of State within the Ministry of Metal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Building Prahlad Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Meals Processing Industries Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Surroundings, Woodland and Local weather Trade Arjun Ram Meghwal – Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition Basic (Retd) VK Singh Minister of State within the Ministry of Highway Delivery and Highways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Civil Aviation Krishna Buddy Minister of State within the Ministry of Energy, Minister of State within the Ministry of Heavy Business Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Coal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Mines Ramdas Athawale Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Building Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Nityanand Rai Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs Pankaj Choudhary Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade SP Singh Baghel Minister of State within the Ministry of Regulation and Justice Rajeev Chandrashekhar Minister of State within the Ministry of Ability Building and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Electronics and Knowledge Generation Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Darshan Vikram Jardosh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Textiles, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways V Muraleedharan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition Soma Prakash – Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade and Business Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Rameshwar Teli – Minister of State within the Ministry of Petroleum and Herbal Fuel, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Hard work and Employment Kailash Choudhary – Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Annapurna Devi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling a. Narayanaswamy Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Kaushal Kishore Minister of State within the Ministry of Housing and City Affairs Ajay Bhatt – Minister of State within the Ministry of Defence, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism BL Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Building of the North Jap Area, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Cooperation Ajay Kumar Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State within the Ministry of Communications Bhagwant Khuba Minister of State within the Ministry of New and Renewable Power, Minister of State within the Ministry of Chemical substances and Fertilizers Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State within the Ministry of Panchayati Raj Pratima Bhowmik Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Subhash Sarkar Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar Minister of State within the Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare Bishweshwar Tudu – Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti Shantanu Thakur – Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Delivery and Waterways Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State within the Ministry of Girls and Kid Building, Minister of State within the Ministry of AYUSH John Barla – Minister of State within the Ministry of Minority Affairs Dr. L. Murugan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Minister of State within the Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting Nisith Pramanik Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Early life Affairs and Sports activities

Additionally Learn – Cupboard Growth: President Kovind administered oath to fifteen cupboard and 28 ministers of state, see complete record…