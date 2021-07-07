Portfolios Of Ministers: The distribution of portfolios within the new cupboard of the High Minister, know who were given which ministry; View Complete Checklist

Portfolios Of Ministers: High Minister Narendra Modi's cupboard used to be expanded and reshuffled on Wednesday. 36 new faces were incorporated on this, whilst 7 provide ministers of state were promoted via the cupboard ministers. After the swearing-in, the portfolios of the ministers had been additionally divided within the evening. Amit Shah was the house minister in addition to the rustic's first cooperative minister. On the similar time, instead of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mansukh Mandaviya was the brand new Well being Minister of the rustic. In conjunction with this, Ashwini Vaishnav used to be made the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic instead of Piyush Goyal. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who used to be incorporated within the cupboard, has were given the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Know who were given which ministry

Cupboard Minister

  1. Rajnath Singh- Ministry of Defence
  2. Amit Shah- House Minister, Cooperation Minister
  3. Nitin Gadkari- ministry of street and delivery
  4. Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance and Minister of Company Affairs
  5. Narendra Singh Tomar- Ministry of Agriculture
  6. S Jaishankar- overseas Ministry
  7. Arjun MundaTribal Welfare Minister
  8. Smriti Irani- Minister of Girls and Kid Building
  9. Piyush Goyal- Minister of Trade and Business, Minister of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution and Minister of Textiles
  10. Dharmendra Pradhan- schooling and well being
  11. Prahlad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, Minister of Mines
  12. Narayan Rane- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  13. Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Delivery and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH
  14. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minority Welfare Minister
  15. Dr. Virendra Kumar- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
  16. Giriraj Singh- Minister of Rural Building and Minister of Panchayati Raj
  17. Jyotiraditya Scindia- ministry of civil aviation
  18. RCP Singh- metal minister
  19. Ashwini Vaishnav- Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Knowledge Generation
  20. Pashupati Paras- Minister of Meals Processing Industries
  21. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat– Minister of Water Energy
  22. Kiran Rijiju- Regulation Minister, Ministry of Tradition
  23. RK Singh- energy ministry
  24. Hardeep Singh Puri- Ministry of Petroleum
  25. Mansukh Mandaviya- Ministry of Well being and Chemical Fertilizers
  26. Bhupendra Yadav- Ministry of Hard work, Ministry of Surroundings
  27. Mahendra Nath Pandey– Minister of Heavy Industries
  28. Purushottam Rupala– Ministry of Dairying and Fisheries
  29. G Kishan Reddy- Ministry of Tourism
  30. Anurag Thakur- Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting, additionally Ministry of Early life and Sports activities

Minister of State (Impartial Price)

  1. Rao Inderjeet Singh – Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Making plans, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Company Affairs
  2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Science and Generation, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State within the PMO

state Minister

  1. Shripad Naik Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Delivery and Waterways, in addition to Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism
  2. Faggan Singh Kulaste – Minister of State within the Ministry of Metal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Building
  3. Prahlad Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Meals Processing Industries
  4. Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Surroundings, Woodland and Local weather Trade
  5. Arjun Ram Meghwal – Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition
  6. Basic (Retd) VK Singh Minister of State within the Ministry of Highway Delivery and Highways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Civil Aviation
  7. Krishna Buddy Minister of State within the Ministry of Energy, Minister of State within the Ministry of Heavy Business
  8. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Coal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Mines
  9. Ramdas Athawale Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Building
  11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
  12. Nityanand Rai Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs
  13. Pankaj Choudhary Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance
  14. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade
  15. SP Singh Baghel Minister of State within the Ministry of Regulation and Justice
  16. Rajeev Chandrashekhar Minister of State within the Ministry of Ability Building and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Electronics and Knowledge Generation
  17. Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
  18. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  19. Darshan Vikram Jardosh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Textiles, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways
  20. V Muraleedharan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
  21. Meenakshi Lekhi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition
  22. Soma Prakash – Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade and Business
  23. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
  24. Rameshwar Teli – Minister of State within the Ministry of Petroleum and Herbal Fuel, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Hard work and Employment
  25. Kailash Choudhary – Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
  26. Annapurna Devi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
  27. a. Narayanaswamy Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  28. Kaushal Kishore Minister of State within the Ministry of Housing and City Affairs
  29. Ajay Bhatt – Minister of State within the Ministry of Defence, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism
  30. BL Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Building of the North Jap Area, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Cooperation
  31. Ajay Kumar Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs
  32. Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State within the Ministry of Communications
  33. Bhagwant Khuba Minister of State within the Ministry of New and Renewable Power, Minister of State within the Ministry of Chemical substances and Fertilizers
  34. Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State within the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
  35. Pratima Bhowmik Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  36. Dr. Subhash Sarkar Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
  37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance
  38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
  39. Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar Minister of State within the Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare
  40. Bishweshwar Tudu – Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti
  41. Shantanu Thakur – Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Delivery and Waterways
  42. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State within the Ministry of Girls and Kid Building, Minister of State within the Ministry of AYUSH
  43. John Barla – Minister of State within the Ministry of Minority Affairs
  44. Dr. L. Murugan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Minister of State within the Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting
  45. Nisith Pramanik Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Early life Affairs and Sports activities

Additionally Learn – Cupboard Growth: President Kovind administered oath to fifteen cupboard and 28 ministers of state, see complete record…

