Portrait of an obsession: Marilyn Monroe, from “Blonde” to the phenomena ‘Barbiecore’ and ‘BimboTok’

Portrait of an obsession: Marilyn Monroe, from “Blonde” to the phenomenon ‘Barbiecore’ and the ‘BimboTok’

At the end of April, the life and death of Marilyn Monroe were the subject of the Netflix documentary The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unreleased tapeswhich explored a handful of conspiracy theories about her relationship with the president John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert. Next week, Kim Kardashian made headlines around the world when she arrived at the Met Gala, so elegantly late that she was the last guest on the scene, wearing the same dress Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to Kennedy in 1962. The following week, the famous portrait of Andy Warhol of Monroe sold for a record $195 million at Christie’s auction.

With the addition of Blondethe new movie Andrew Dominik (based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates) that came to Netflix, now it would be hard to refute: we are in a year of Marilyn. With her unmistakable golden white hair like cotton candy on the home screens of streamers and her enigmatic, sleepy gaze peeking out at her from the entertainment news pages, her fascination with her is peaking for her. one more time.

A 1964 Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction at Christie’s on Monday, breaking the record for a 20th-century work held by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso’s “The Women of Algiers.”

Monroe “represents a lot of things to a lot of people,” he says. Lucy BoltonProfessor of Language, Literature and Film at Queen Mary University of London and 2015 Guest Editor #Marilyneveryday: The Persistence of Marilyn Monroe as a Cultural Icon magazine number Cinema, Fashion and Consumption. His image “has come to represent the very essence of glamor and beauty,” says Bolton, while his life story “represents the classic rags-to-riches tale” of succeeding in Hollywood.

In fact, the sale of Monroe’s portrait and the controversial wearing of her dress to the Met Gala celebrated Monroe’s former fame look, which suddenly feels back in tune with the ultra-feminine aesthetic that has come into vogue of late. among some younger Americans. But none of this year’s Marilyn fixation moments have been as directly related to Marilyn as Blondewhich focuses on Norma Jean Bakerthe woman who became Marilyn Monroe.

Trailer for “Blonde”, the Netflix series about Marilyn Monroe

Some forces have converged this year to create a period of renewed fascination with Monroe, or perhaps more accurately, Monroe iconography. For starters, 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Monroe’s death at the age of 36. In August, a memorial service was held in his honor in Los Angeles, scheduled for the day of his death; Tributes and memorabilia surged all over the internet. His death in his own right, Bolton notes, his seemingly accidental nature coupled with his untimelyness, explains much of his enduring mystique. “He has a victim narrative,” says Bolton, “which, as Judy Garland o to Princess Diana, has its own aura of tragedy. And that attracts people.”

And while certain aspects of her iconic image have come and gone, including her spiky bras and middy haircut, several are routinely back in style and have done so again this year. “I have noticed once again that the clothes are getting to the 60s,” he says. Donelle Dadigan, president and founder of the Hollywood Museum in California (where interest in Monroe items spikes each year in June, around her birthday). In fact, while many of today’s trendiest looks are inspired by the ’90s and 2000s, Monroe-era staples of the late ’50s and early ’60s like winged eyeliner, skirts midi and matching colorful two-piece sets are gaining traction. (Of course, much of Monroe’s signature look has never gone out of style. “We can pick up pretty much any magazine, especially a fashion magazine like Elle, Vogue o Harper’.

Megan Fox at the premiere of the film “Good Mourning in West Hollywood” with a “Barbiecore” look, with pink as the predominant color

Furthermore, Bolton notes, Monroe today “represents a kind of irresistible and undeniable femininity and beauty,” and in 2022, after several years of inactivity thanks to Americans’ modest and androgynous post-#MeToo styles and the era of pants tracksuit from the coronavirus pandemic, undeniable femininity returns. Vogue recently announced “Barbiecore” as the hottest trend of the summer, and a TikTok genre known as “BimboTok” was the subject of many trending stories in 2022. In it, female content creators who brazenly reclaim the idea that being openly sexualized on purpose is fine, and no further justification is needed.

Which isn’t to say that was true of Marilyn Monroe; indeed, as Bolton and Dadigan point out, Monroe herself was ambitious about her acting career and she actively pursued non-bombshell roles. But the genre seems to take its cue from Monroe’s bubbly public persona and her seeming enjoyment of being a beautiful, hyper-feminine woman.

Chrissy Chlapecka is one of the most prominent TikTokers associated with the BimboTok phenomenon.

Chrissy Boy, 22, is one of the most prominent TikTokers associated with BimboTok, citing Monroe among her lifelong inspirations. However, growing up in the 2000s, Chlapecka saw what happened to women who dared to enjoy femininity in the public eye. “The way you talked [de Marilyn] in the early 2000s… the media would take any woman and spit her out. What Britney Spearsas Janet Jackson“, He says. So it was confusing growing up and feeling a connection to a figure like Monroe. His teachers and even some of his family members, she says, were “weird” about it.

“Everyone knew she was iconic. But in a way it was a little taboo, you know? Remember Clapecka. “And I was like, ‘Why?’ “

Blonde, albeit clumsily, tries to answer that question, as it is the rare Monroe tribute that takes a close look at the mortal person behind the immortal image. Also, to be clear, it’s based on a work of fiction: Oates’ book, published in 2000, sits firmly in the genre of biographical fiction, as it imagines the life of the woman formerly known as Norma Jeane.

“The Marilyn Monroe Mystery: The Unreleased Tapes”. The Netflix documentary again raises doubts about the circumstances of the actress’s death

Even so, Blonde, the film, covers many of Monroe’s major known real-life tragedies and trials, such as her and her mother’s mental illness, her failed marriages, her substance abuse problems, and her unfulfilled desire to become a mother. In her narrative, she deftly separates Norma Jeane from Marilyn, the former repeatedly abused and antagonized, the latter celebrated and adored to an oppressive degree. (It also skips over some famous moments, like Monroe’s early teen marriage to a cop, as well as the fact that she had half-siblings, one of whom she reconnected with later in life. In 1994, her half sister Berniece Baker Miracle wrote My Sister Marilynand remains one of the few definitive behind-the-scenes nonfiction books on the actress’s life).

Blondeone might say, applies the 2020s practice of reexamining female fame in hindsight (see: Framing Britney Spears, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, Slow Burn: The Clinton Impeachment y Gaslit) to one of the most famous women of all time, full stop. And, of course, he comes to the now-familiar conclusion that there was much more to the story than it seemed at the time.

Bolton, speaking in August, was hopeful that Blonde “It will present an experience of Monroe’s life that isn’t overly melodramatic or sensational for the sake of it, because it doesn’t have to be.” Certainly, some critics have cringed or recoiled from the close-up brutality of her depictions of sexual assault, physical violence, and abortion. But Dominik’s film certainly lives up to Bolton’s other expectation: “Respect and fidelity to the complexity of the person.”

