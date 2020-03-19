Portugal. The Man to Play Livestream Set for ‘Chipotle Together’ Tonight

Because the live-music business surreally strikes on-line till the day when folks can safely congregate at concert events once more, Chipotle has organized a “digital hangout” for followers that may characteristic music artists and celebrities with a Q&A, unique content material and different stuff. Chipotle Collectively is obtainable through IG Reside and Zoom.

Yesterday’s was an unique acoustic set from singer-songwriter Lauv, and tonight’s will characteristic a efficiency from Portugal. The Man on Chipotle’s Instagram account at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. (Test Chipotle’s Twitter and Instagram accounts for updates on the schedule and upcoming periods.)

“With the present occasions happening, Chipotle needed to deliver just a little pleasure to its followers and bridge a web-based connection throughout this unprecedented time,” stated Tressie Lieberman, the corporate’s VP of digital and off-premise.

“As we noticed massive scale occasions start to get cancelled, we needed act quick and provides our followers one thing to get enthusiastic about regardless of being surrounded by damaging information. Our crew noticed the large spike of video convention app downloads with work and college shifting remotely over the past two weeks and realized that is the place our followers had been headed. We needed to do one thing that would offer a enjoyable distraction and have interaction our superior group.”

The present joins dozens if not a whole bunch of artists who’ve moved their concert events into on-line settings. John Legend, Yungblood and Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dying Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard have been among the many performers who’ve already turned in net reveals for the grounded. Neil Younger did one Monday evening and has promised extra on the best way, and Charli XCX right this moment launched what’s mainly a web-based discuss present with friends like Rita Ora and Diplo giving tips about how they’re dealing with being shut-ins. The rising lineup contains music for each style, together with no scarcity of classical and operatic performances in addition to pop and R&B.

Head right here for Selection’s continuously up to date listing of livestreamed concert events.