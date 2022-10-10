Portugal wants to attract teleworkers with its new visa, and Spain is preparing something similar: these are its conditions

Portugal has just published the requirements for its “digital nomad visa”, which allows telecommuters from anywhere in the world to move to Portugal if they meet certain requirements. One of the most outstanding is that, so that they give you this visa and you can live in Portugal freely you have to be earning four times the national minimum wage: about 2,700 euros per month, according to information that has just been published (in the absence of official confirmation).

As of October 30, remote workers can apply for a temporary stay visa of up to one year, or a residence permit that can be renewed for up to five years.

In Spain a similar measure is being worked on. One of the requirements here in Spain will be to prove that they will earn enough to be self-sufficient and who have an address in Spain. It is rumored that a minimum income of 2,000 euros could be requested, but there is no concrete information. In this regard, one must bear in mind that in Croatia applicants must earn at least €2,300 per month, in Estonia €3,500, in Iceland €7,100.

How is the proccess

Remember that being from the European Union, as if you are Spanish, you do not need this visa, since in this territory we can move between countries easily. People born outside the EU can apply for a visa at the Portuguese consulate in your country or in the immigration agency of Portugal, Aliens and Borders Service.

You must show the income of the last three months, tax residence documents and an employment contract (or proof of self-employment). Also, who get the visa will be able to travel freely for the Schengen Area.

This is not the only initiative by Portugal to compensate for its low birth rate and the emigration of its own citizens to other countries. Portugal has had a birth problem for years. It is one of the countries in Europe with the fewest births, eight per 1,000 inhabitants per year, a figure that has remained constant, with slight ups and downs, since 2013, and which since 2018 it has not stopped slowly but inexorably going downaccording to data from the World Bank.

The last of these laws to encourage the arrival of foreigners was approved this summer and thanks to it, foreigners may request a 120-day visa, extendable for another 60 days, by simply pointing who have entered the country to look for a job. It should be remembered that the tourist visa only allows you to stay in the country for 90 days.

Other visas





Portugal has already seen an influx of foreign residents since the pandemic, with an increase in people they moved to the country with the D7 visaor “passive income visa”, to settle in the country.

The D7 visa requires that applicants have only 7,200 euros a year to qualify for it. But unlike the digital nomad visa, the income must be the result of passive investment flows, rather than a monthly salary.

The information that indicates that these people will be asked to arrive in Portugal with a much higher monthly income than the country’s minimum wage is surprising because, although that money attracts people with more purchasing power to spend, it can also inevitably lead to raise the standard of living or property rentals so that for local people can find it much harder to afford these basic goods.