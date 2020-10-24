Portuguese Grand Prix | How to watch F1 on TV and live stream

Components 1 turns to Portugal for one more rogue addition to the F1 2020 calendar with an thrilling weekend forward of the Portuguese Grand Prix in retailer.

F1 hasn’t been hosted in Portugal since 1996 when Jacques Villeneuve skipped past Damon Hill – who began in pole place – to style victory. Michael Schumacher rounded off the rostrum.

Nevertheless, that was then, and that was in Estoril. The 2020 version of the Portuguese Grand Prix will happen on the Algarve Worldwide Circuit for the primary time in historical past.

Lewis Hamilton will relish the prospect to file a win on a model new circuit to add to the piles of land he has already conquered.

After all, Hamilton continues to dominate the F1 driver standings with Valtteri Bottas a major variety of factors brief, whereas Pink Bull famous person Max Verstappen seems to have hit the ceiling in third place regardless of some spellbinding performances in 2020.

Mercedes are additionally unstoppable within the F1 constructor standings, however the midfield battle has bubbled, boiled and is prepared to come to a head.

Ferrari are caught in no man’s land, with Renault, Racing Level and McLaren all engaged in a terrific jostle for third place, a battle that doesn’t seem to be subsiding.

Renault are having fun with a very spectacular run of kind as Daniel Ricciardo lastly landed a podium place with the French producers within the Eifel Grand Prix final day out.

When is the Portuguese Grand Prix?

The Portuguese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday twenty fifth October 2020 and would be the twelfth race of the 2020 Components 1 season.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 1:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, barely sooner than the usual European race time of two:10pm. There are additionally three observe periods happening on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

We’ve included the complete schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Portuguese Grand Prix on?

The Portuguese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports activities.

All races might be proven live on Sky Sports activities F1 and Major Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream the Portuguese Grand Prix on-line

You’ll be able to watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the race through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

What time is Portuguese Grand Prix observe?

Friday twenty third October (from 10:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 1 – 11am

Follow 2 – 3pm

Saturday twenty fourth October (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 3 – 11am

What time is Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday twenty fourth October (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Portuguese Grand Prix?

Sunday twenty fifth October (from 11:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 1:10pm

