‘Pose’ Season 3 to Resume Production in October (EXCLUSIVE)

FX’s award-winning sequence “Pose” is planning to return to manufacturing in October.

Whereas the state of affairs stays fluid, a member of the “Pose” crew is getting examined for COVID-19 this week in anticipation of the present beginning to movie subsequent month, a supply tells Selection. Production on season 3 was halted in March, due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York Metropolis and throughout the nation.

“When manufacturing paused, I wasn’t shocked — I knew it will occur — nevertheless it was a bittersweet second for me,” star Indya Moore instructed Selection in June. “On the one hand, if anybody had gotten sick, it absolutely would have unfold quick. Then again, most folk engaged on a manufacturing live paycheck to paycheck. So I used to be apprehensive about how they’re going to survive.”

Disney Tv Studios declined to remark.

Production has just lately begun on Disney exhibits resembling “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” “Black-ish,” “A Million Little Issues,” ‘The Good Physician” and “Massive Sky,” all for ABC. “The Mighty Geese” and “Mysterious Benedict Society,” additionally Disney Tv Studios, are capturing as properly.

Set in New York Metropolis in the late 20th Century, the drama sequence explores the town’s Black and Latinx queer, gender-nonconforming ball tradition. The present, co-created by Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, options the most important solid of transgender actors of any present on tv, in addition to the most important recurring solid of LGBTQIA actors in a scripted sequence.

Star Billy Porter, who nabbed an Emmy for his efficiency, instructed Selection final 12 months he’ll direct an episode of the third season. There was no phrase on which episode he might be helming, or when it’s going to go into manufacturing. No further particulars have been introduced on the upcoming season.

Together with Porter and Moore, returning solid members embody Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

Janet Mock is a co-executive producer, author and director, and Our Woman J is a supervising producer. The producers are Kay, Lou Eyrich and Tanase Popa. The second season was produced by Fox 21 Tv Studios and FX Productions.