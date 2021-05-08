‘Pose’ Star Mj Rodriguez Joins Maya Rudolph in Apple Comedy Series

Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez will star opposite Maya Rudolph in an upcoming Apple comedy series that hails from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, Variety has learned.

The series was ordered at Apple in March. It follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.

Rodriguez is best known for her role as Blanca in the Emmy-winning FX drama series “Pose,” which recently debuted its third and final season. Her other TV credits include “Nurse Jackie” and “Luke Cage,” while she has also starred in films such as “Adam” and “Saturday Church.” She recently starred as Audrey in the Pasadena Playhouse’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Del Shaw Moonves.

Yang and Hubbard created the Apple series, which has the working title “Loot,” and will serve as executive producers. Rudolph will executive produce in addition to starring under her Animal Pictures banner. Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures will also executive produce, as will Dave Becky of 3 Arts. Universal Television is the studio. Both Yang and Hubbard are under overall deals at UTV.

Rudolph is one of the most well-regarded comedy actresses working today. An “SNL” alum, she recently made her return to the show to play Vice President Kamala Harris. She picked up two Emmy Awards in 2020 — one for “SNL” and another for her work on the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “The Good Place” and films like “Away We Go” and “Bridesmaids.”