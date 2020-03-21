General News

‘Pose,’ ‘Station 19’ and Other Medical Dramas Donate Masks to Help Fight Coronavirus

March 21, 2020
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris has issued a video detailing the union’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “Make no mistake: We’re on this collectively,” she mentioned. “I need you to know that we, SAG-AFTRA, are responding to this and taking motion in actual time, and I imply that’s morning and evening and into the wee […]

