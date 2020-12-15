Positive News: Lal of Bihar did wonders, 19-year-old student gets scholarship from American University for crores

Patna: 19-year-old Lal Hrithik Raj of Bihar has done wonders, on which not only the whole of Bihar but the whole country is proud. Hrithik Raj will be given scholarship of Rs 2.5 crore from American University so that Hrithik can go to America and study. This has been given in view of his keen interest in scholarship studies. Also Read – No Crime in Bihar: 85 policemen sacked by Nitish’s new government, strict action against 644

Please tell that Hrithik has been given this scholarship by Georgetown University, University of Washington DC, USA. Please tell that Hrithik is a student of class 12 of Resident School of Patna. The name of the scholarship offered by American University is Aroop Scholarship.

Please tell that Hrithik Raj lives in Patna's Golapur Road, his village is in Makhdumpur district. Under this scholarship, American University will bear the expenses of Hrithik's studies and stay in America for the whole 4 years.