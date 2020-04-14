General News

Possible World of Warcraft PS4 release suggested by datamining

April 14, 2020
Can we ever see a World of Warcraft PS4 unlock? A up to date discovery from dataminers implies that it may be coming eventually, nonetheless one thing is certain: we’re certainly getting controller toughen.



