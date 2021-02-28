Post Malone Celebrates Pokemon During P25 Music Kickoff Concert

Post Malone and Pokémon: a mixture so loopy that it simply may work.

Malone had the consideration of kicking off P25 Music, a year-long celebration in partnership with Common Music Group, on Saturday — the official Pokémon Day, no much less — with a digital live performance that livestreamed on Pokémon’s YouTube and Twitch accounts, and its web site. The tribute was brief, clocking in at slightly below quarter-hour, however set the stage for what the remainder of P25 Music may appear like: a showcase of the huge world of Pokémon whereas additionally interesting to your informal listener of the Scorching 100.

And it’s not as if Malone was on stage along with his rendition of the basic PokéRap (though this author, for what it’s price, would’ve liked to see it). It may need regarded like another digital live performance — if it weren’t for the varied Pokémon that swirled round Malone all through the present. Just like the Travis Scott “Fortnite” live performance that got here earlier than it, the P25 Music kickoff took benefit of its format to make the expertise one which was really distinctive, if not a little bit surreal.

The live performance kicked off with an animated model of Malone (one which debuted in preparation for the occasion earlier this week) greeting a stadium of what regarded like tons of of hundreds of pixelated followers, leaping into his hit “Psycho” as a large Pikachu electrocuted the stage. As Malone continued to carry out, he was swept away on a floating piece of land to tour numerous environments to search out various kinds of Pokémon. After hovering among the many Butterfree, he discovered himself in a darkish forest, surrounded by the glowing Shiinotic and Umbreon as he transitioned into considered one of his greatest hits, “Circles.”

Finally, he was additionally whisked away to extra of the Pokémon world — from the skies with Braviary, right down to the seas with Jellicent. He went on to nearly carry out his new contribution to P25 Music, his cowl of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Solely Wanna Be With You,” which samples the Ecruteak Metropolis theme from “Pokémon Gold and Silver” to provide it that Nintendo flare, whereas dancing together with Charizard and Groudon.

Is there one thing a little bit weird about watching a cartoon Malone vibe with a legendary Pokémon whereas singing his rendition of a Hootie hit? Positive there’s. However, in its personal manner, that alone is a becoming tribute to Pokémon’s lengthy relationship with high musicians. In any case, who can overlook Donna Summers’ highly effective vocals on “The Energy of One” to cap off “Pokémon: The Film 2000”? Pokémon has at all times recruited well-known artists to have a good time their Pocket Monsters — Malone (who’s apparently a Pokémon fan himself, holding onto a Recreation Boy Coloration simply to play the video games) is simply the newest in a protracted legacy.

After Malone returned to the stadium, closing out his set along with his Quavo collaboration “Congratulations,” he teased a few of what’s to return in P25 Music: new music from Katy Perry, J Balvin and “many extra artists.” And it’s anybody’s guess as to which Pokémon Perry and Balvin will dance with, or which of the sport’s classics they may pattern of their new choices. But it surely’s clear The Pokémon Firm is pulling out all of the stops to have a good time 25 years of one of many world’s most sturdy franchises.