Post Malone Collaborator Louis Bell Talks About His Creative Process

Producer and songwriter Louis Bell, who has labored extensively with Post Malone, says a key side of his artistic course of is assessing his personal visceral response.

“Whether or not it’s utilizing each sound I’ve wished to make use of or making that sound sound particular to me, and after I play it again, do I maintain getting that very same feeling each time I get it again?” Bell says in “Professional at Residence: The Artwork of Creating in Your Area,” a video created by Electrical Really feel Administration detailing his course of.

Bell is credited with serving to create hit songs by Camila Cabello (“Havana”), Jonas Brothers (“Sucker”) and Selena Gomez (“It Ain’t Me”), tallying 18 prime 10 hits in the US since 2018. In 2019, he was named Selection’s producer of the yr. He and Post are nominated for 3 Grammy Awards on Sunday, together with file of the yr (“Circles”), album of the yr (“Hollywood’s Bleeding”) and music of the yr (“Circles”).

Bell, who grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, constructed his first studio within the basement of his mother or father’s home. “I had a fairly first rate setup, fairly primary, however not a lot completely different than my setup now by way of gear goes,” Bell says. “I imply, it’s nonetheless simply a pc, only one set of audio system and a type of Professional Instruments gear.”

Bell moved out to Los Angeles in 2013 and ultimately was linked to Austin Rosen, the founding father of Electrical Really feel. Bell signed to his administration firm and commenced figuring out of Electrical Really feel Studios in West Hollywood. “Let Me Love You” with DJ Snake and Justin Bieber was one of many first hit songs produced in that studio, together with all of Post Malone’s albums.

Bell stated he will get a superb sense of whether or not he likes one thing in his studio because it’s been the one variable that hasn’t modified from the very starting.

“The extra success you may have in a room, the extra you begin to get superstitious about it and, really feel like, ‘Hey, there’s clearly this good power in right here, let’s maintain it right here,’” Bell says. “If it’s not damaged, don’t repair it.”

Since linking with Malone in 2015, the 2 have been working collectively ever since. “So far as Post Malone goes, it’s a lot deeper than music,” Bell says. “I contemplate him a brother, he’s household to me. All I attempt to maintain constant is simply wanting over at him and going, ‘He’s nonetheless having enjoyable.’”

Watch the complete video above.