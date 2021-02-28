Post Malone Covers ‘Solely Wanna Be With You’ by Hootie & the Blowfish

Pokémon, Post Malone and Darius Rucker would possibly look like uncommon bedfellows. That’s, till you already know that Malone owns an old-school Sport Boy Coloration in order that he can nonetheless play Pokémon on the common, and that, earlier than Saturday’s Pokémon Day twenty fifth anniversary celebration, Malone’s launched a canopy of Rucker’s co-written 1995 hit with Hootie and the Blowfish, “Solely Wanna Be With You.”

Malone’s new tackle the outdated Hootie track, dubbed the “Pokémon 25 Model,” dropped Thursday, simply in time for his Pokémon Day digital live performance at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST, a dwell showcase Malone previewed beforehand by turning into an animated character.

The Malone present might be considered free of charge on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels and Pokémon’s twenty fifth anniversary web site and acts as the begin of a yearlong celebration of all issues Pokémon with Common Music Group, and their P25 Music artist-driven collection.

As for Rucker, when he found his first large smash as Hootie and the Blowfish was being lined by the face-tatted rapper (simply 25-years-old himself, born round the identical time as the Hootie hit dropped) the songwriter Tweeted, “The smile on my face won’t depart for a very long time. That is superior. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell sure man!!!!!!!!!” earlier than speaking to Selection.

“It’s superior to see {that a} track we wrote virtually 30 years in the past continues to resonate because it actually speaks to the lasting life a track can have when individuals join with it,” Rucker mentioned. “I like seeing somebody like Post put his personal spin on it like he does with the whole lot he information.”

Not solely is Malone a pricey good friend of Rucker’s, the nation star is thrilled by the rapper’s creativity. “He all the time has a contemporary approach to say issues,” mentioned Rucker. “I like that he modified ‘the Dolphins make me cry’ to ‘the Cowboys’!”

With Hootie and the Blowfish having lined songs by artists he’s cherished (REM’s “Shedding My Faith” specifically), Rucker mentioned he was really flattered to be on the different aspect of that equation. “I’d say the secret is simply to all the time have enjoyable with it and make the track your individual,” suggested Rucker to some other artist, like Malone, who needs to cowl his tracks.

As for his personal current milestone, a tenth nation No. 1 with “Beers & Sunshine,” Rucker is shocked by the accomplishment, and able to end his subsequent album, his first full size since 2017’s “When Was the Final Time.”

“To have 10 No. 1s is unimaginable,” he mentioned. “I simply wished a shot at making music I cherished once I first got here to Nashville, so I’m actually grateful to nonetheless be connecting with individuals all these years later. And to hit that milestone the identical week Post lined one among my first songs is a very particular full circle second. We’re engaged on the subsequent nation mission, now, ending that up this summer time, and hopefully will put out a full album earlier than the finish of the yr. I’m prepared.”