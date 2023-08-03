Post Malone Says He Got Engaged In Las Vegas Two Years Ago, But At First He Was Turned Down Because He Was Too Drunk:

Post Malone said that he got married in Las Vegas two years ago. The woman has not been named in public by the rapper, who is 28 years old. He additionally stated on Wednesday’s Call Her Daddy show that the initial time he requested her, she stated no because he had gotten too drunk.

“I had lost an enormous quantity of cash at the table,” said the singer. ‘We go upstairs, as well as I’m so drunk that I’m off my rocker. I say, “Hey, do you want to marry me?” I have a ring along with all these other things. She told him “no.”

Austin Said That He Was Thankful That His Fiancée Gave Him Another Opportunity To Ask Her To Marry Me:

The singer, whose real name is Austin Post, then said that he was thankful that his fiancée gave him another opportunity to ask her to marry him. She told me to ask her tomorrow, and I said, “Okay.” Then I did, and I was sober, and that was nice.’

The artist did say, though, that he was not married and that the proposal was just that. Post Malone then talked about his relationship with his girlfriend, who he always “knew” was the right person for him.

“It was clear. Her heart is really big. I have always wanted to have children and an extended family. I could tell that she had the potential to be a great mom. As Well As she’s like the best mother in the whole wide world,’ he said.

The Singer Stated That His Fiancée Was The Reason Why I Stopped Drinking:

The Better Now singer additionally stated that his fiancée was a big reason why he stopped drinking. “I’m just surrounded by really beautiful people, and I met someone really beautiful who made me appear to be a person again.” He said, “It’s pretty epic that she rescued my f***ing life.”

Post Malone did say, though, that people would probably drink a lot at his coming wedding. I could picture a steady-moving ice luge for beers. He said, “The dance moves are sure to be hot.”

Ashlen Diaz And Post Malone Had A Break Up Within 2018:

The rapper used to be with Ashlen Diaz in a long-term romance that began within 2015. Before they broke up in 2018, the former couple had been together for three years.

Post Malone finally moved on and started a new life with his current partner. In May of last year, their daughter was born, and they became a family. The Circles singer talked about his poor beginnings as a child in upstate New York. He said that his friends used to pick on him a lot.

“I was kind of a shy kid from the beginning,” he said. “I loved being able to say what I wanted to say. I love making songs and playing games. Strange and a little strange.”

“I moved when I was just nine, then I got picked on at school a lot,” he said. “I guess the way I dressed was different. We wore tight jeans along with that other stuff, which was kind of a new thing. I’m not sure. People put gum in my hair, too. “Kids are naughty.”

The Artist Released A new Album Titled “Austin”:

When asked which of his well-known tattoos he would get rid of, Post said, “For my mommy, something upon my face.” The 28-year-old musician just put out a new record on Friday called Austin, which is his real first name.

He is currently on the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, which is a world tour. Just after he recorded his Call Her Daddy episode, he did a show in Boston and surprised everyone by bringing out his “Dial Drunk” partner Noah Kahan to do a set.

The Singer Stated The Many People Think That I Took Drugs But The Reality Is I Am Not Drug Addict:

The “Sunflower” singer also talked about his relationship with drinking and how people think he’s on drugs, which he had already talked about in a recent chat with Zane Lowe of Apple Music.

“Everybody thinks I’m on drugs,” he said to Cooper. “I don’t take drugs. People can watch me dance on stage, so they may try to copy me. People are like, “This is what meth sounds like, and I’m not on meth.”