Post Malone Wins Big at Billboard Music Awards: Full Winners List

In an evening that principally celebrated final yr’s hits, and launched a number of new tracks, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) came about in a crowdless theater after being postponed from its authentic date and venue (Las Vegas in Might) because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson hosted the make-up present from Los Angeles.
Televised acceptances included Billie Eilish for high feminine artist; Lizzo, who delivered a robust speech (and wore a gown adorned with the phrase Vote) for high music gross sales; Luke Combs for high nation artist; Lil Nas X for high Scorching 100 music and Post Malone, the evening’s massive winner, who racked up 9 awards together with high artist and high rap album for “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Post additionally carried out on the present from a distant “secret location” in Los Angeles.
See the complete record of winners beneath:
High Artist: Post Malone
High New Artist: Billie Eilish
Chart Achievement: Harry Kinds
High Male Artist: Post Malone
High Feminine Artist: Billie Eilish
High Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
High Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
High Scorching 100 Artist: Post Malone
High Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
High Tune Gross sales Artist: Lizzo
High Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
High Social Artist: BTS
High Touring Artist: Pink
High R&B Artist: Khalid
High R&B Male Artist: Khalid
High R&B Feminine Artist: Summer time Walker
High R&B Tour: Khalid
High Rap Artist: Post Malone
High Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
High Rap Feminine Artist: Cardi B
High Rap Tour: Post Malone
High Nation Artist: Luke Combs
High Nation Male Artist: Luke Combs
High Nation Feminine Artist: Maren Morris
High Nation Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
High Nation Tour: George Strait
High Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
High Rock Tour: Elton John
High Latin Artist: Dangerous Bunny
High Dance/Digital Artist: The Chainsmokers
High Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
High Gospel Artist: Kanye West
High Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?”
High Soundtrack: “Frozen II”
High R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”
High Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
High Nation Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
High Rock Album: Device “Worry Inoculum”
High Latin Album: J Balvin & Dangerous Bunny “Oasis”
High Dance/Digital Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Prolonged Set”
High Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
High Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
High Scorching 100 Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”
High Streaming Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”
High Promoting Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”
High Radio Tune: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
High Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
High R&B Tune: Khalid “Speak”
High Rap Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”
High Nation Tune: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
High Rock Tune: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
High Latin Tune: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
High Dance/Digital Tune: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Shut To Me”
High Christian Tune: for KING & COUNTRY “God Solely Is aware of”
High Gospel Tune: Kanye West “Observe God”
