Post Malone Wins Big at Billboard Music Awards: Full Winners List

In an evening that principally celebrated final yr’s hits, and launched a number of new tracks, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) came about in a crowdless theater after being postponed from its authentic date and venue (Las Vegas in Might) because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson hosted the make-up present from Los Angeles.

Televised acceptances included Billie Eilish for high feminine artist; Lizzo, who delivered a robust speech (and wore a gown adorned with the phrase Vote) for high music gross sales; Luke Combs for high nation artist; Lil Nas X for high Scorching 100 music and Post Malone, the evening’s massive winner, who racked up 9 awards together with high artist and high rap album for “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Post additionally carried out on the present from a distant “secret location” in Los Angeles.

See the complete record of winners beneath:

High Artist: Post Malone

High New Artist: Billie Eilish

Chart Achievement: Harry Kinds

High Male Artist: Post Malone

High Feminine Artist: Billie Eilish

High Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

High Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

High Scorching 100 Artist: Post Malone

High Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

High Tune Gross sales Artist: Lizzo

High Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

High Social Artist: BTS

High Touring Artist: Pink

High R&B Artist: Khalid

High R&B Male Artist: Khalid

High R&B Feminine Artist: Summer time Walker

High R&B Tour: Khalid

High Rap Artist: Post Malone

High Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

High Rap Feminine Artist: Cardi B

High Rap Tour: Post Malone

High Nation Artist: Luke Combs

High Nation Male Artist: Luke Combs

High Nation Feminine Artist: Maren Morris

High Nation Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

High Nation Tour: George Strait

High Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

High Rock Tour: Elton John

High Latin Artist: Dangerous Bunny

High Dance/Digital Artist: The Chainsmokers

High Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

High Gospel Artist: Kanye West

High Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?”

High Soundtrack: “Frozen II”

High R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”

High Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

High Nation Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

High Rock Album: Device “Worry Inoculum”

High Latin Album: J Balvin & Dangerous Bunny “Oasis”

High Dance/Digital Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Prolonged Set”

High Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

High Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

High Scorching 100 Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”

High Streaming Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”

High Promoting Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”

High Radio Tune: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

High Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

High R&B Tune: Khalid “Speak”

High Rap Tune: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Previous City Highway”

High Nation Tune: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

High Rock Tune: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

High Latin Tune: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

High Dance/Digital Tune: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Shut To Me”

High Christian Tune: for KING & COUNTRY “God Solely Is aware of”

High Gospel Tune: Kanye West “Observe God”