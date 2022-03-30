Postal 4: No Regerts premieres trailer, release date and promise years and years of content

The comical, satirical and outrageous shooter from Running With Scissors had been in early access since 2019.

After two and a half years in early access, Running With Scissors yesterday confirmed the release of version 1.0 of Postal 4: No Regerts on PC stores (Steam, GOG and Green Man Gaming) this April 20thassuring the public that this is nothing more than the beginning of a new chapter in the support of the shooter.

“It’s been quite an adventure being in early access. Your support has been incredible, and we are grateful for your patience in the long wait between the latest updates. Hopefully, now that all core systems are in place, we think patches will come more frequently.”

On April 20 he will be accompanied by new content, features and improvements, highlighting the inclusion of Pick-Yer-Dude, with the return of Rick Hunter and Corey Cruise alongside Jon St. John (Duke Nukem) as the default voice of The Postal Dude. Improved graphics, revised map systems, new radio stations and much, much more will be available in Postal 4: No Regerts from the date indicated.

Running With Scissors emphasizes in his letter that this is not the end of support for the shooter, stating that it will go on for years. Any advance? Yes: new weapons, side quests, performance improvements, graphical updates, and the landing of the cooperative multiplayer. Big additions like world expansions will keep The Postal Dude sane in 2022 and beyond.

Postal 4: No Regerts is defined in stores as a first-person shooter comic, satirical and scandalous, “the long-awaited sequel to what has been fondly dubbed ‘The Worst Game Ever’, POSTCARD 2! (No third game known to exist)”. It is currently sold in stores at a price of 33.99 euros.

