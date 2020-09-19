Poster war in Bihar: ‘A family that weighed on Bihar’ Lalu ‘Convicted prisoner number 3351’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the Bihar assembly elections, a poster war has been seen. The RJD has been taunted at the worst intersection of Patna and a large poster has been put up in which the Lalu family has been sarcastic. Who has planted or installed the poster, it has not been mentioned, but there is a poster on the Lalu family, in which a family who is burdened on Bihar, is written under the poster Lalu Convicted prisoner number -3351. Also Read – Bihar: MLA threatens – if we lose, there will be a famine in your village, a ruckus on the video

Below the poster is the picture of Rabri Devi and written MLC, on one side is the picture of Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, on the picture of Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition MLA is written and on the picture of Tejapratap, the MLA is written. On the other side of Rabri is a picture of Lalu-Rabri's elder daughter Misa Bharti, on which is written Rajya Sabha MP. Since Saturday morning, this poster is showing at Patna's busiest income tax intersection, which is drawing people's attention.

All the political parties engaged in preparing for the Bihar Assembly elections are currently engaged in their respective preparations. The seat is yet to be decided in both alliances. On the other hand, this time the Election Commission has also fixed the amount of expenditure of the candidates. No candidate will spend more than the fixed amount, such is the order of the Election Commission.

On the other hand, a period of political rhetoric is also going on. On the issue of unemployment, the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav is constantly attacking the ruling party, while the ruling party is also constantly firing many arrows for the Lalu family and the RJD. The electoral heat in Bihar is gradually increasing to the extreme.