‘Poster warfare’ resumes in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s circle of relatives, dangerous indicators for RJD!

Poster warfare in Lalu Prasad's circle of relatives: Inside politics is occurring in Lalu Prasad Yadav's circle of relatives for a very long time, however now in the previous few days it has grow to be public with poster warfare. Tej Pratap Yadav began this after he got rid of the image of his more youthful brother Tejashwi Yadav from the poster associated with this system of the formative years wing at Patna headquarters.

On Monday, this time every other poster of Tejashwi Yadav has surfaced along with his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad and mom Rabri Devi. Alternatively, Tej Pratap is lacking from this poster.

Tej Pratap Yadav had arranged a program of the birthday party's formative years wing on Sunday, demonstrating energy within the birthday party and a large poster used to be publish on the birthday party headquarters situated at Virchand Patel Trail. It had footage of Tej Pratap, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. It additionally had Akash Yadav, president of the state formative years wing, however Tejashwi, who used to be lately praised by way of Lalu Prasad himself, used to be lacking.

Even supposing RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is now observed in energetic politics. After you have bail and out of prison, he has been regularly assembly about political actions, however the information this is coming from Patna does no longer display just right indicators for RJD. Having a look at this poster warfare, it may be mentioned that after once more infighting has began in RJD and there are indications that every one isn’t neatly between Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.